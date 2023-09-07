Philly Fringe Show GO AHEAD Returns at Cannonball Festival

Can live-band karaoke and screaming songs about heartbreak really change your life? Latino singer/songwriter and California native James Haro believes the answer is “Hell Yeah!” Haro’s autobiographical live-show “GO AHEAD” is returning to the 2023 Philly Fringe and will be presented by Cannonball Festival. The performances will take place outdoors in the dreamy MAAS Building Garden (1320 N 5th St, Philadelphia) on September 8th, 12th, and 27th with pay-what-you-can ticket options available at Click Here . As before, the experience will also simulate a live pub event by incorporating an actual open-mic where artists can sign-up for slots as part of the proceedings. Opening night for press is Friday, September 8th at 5PM.

Created by music artist James Haro (as part of his music project called James Haro In Storage ) and directed by theatre artist and performer Jenna Kuerzi, GO AHEAD playfully explores catharsis, identity, and claiming your voice through engaging and honest story-telling and live music. “I wrote and self-produced GO AHEAD in 2022 as a challenge to share original music in a live performance setting and tell stories about my experience as a Mexican-American from Los Angeles being heartbroken and out of place in Philadelphia,’ says Haro.

He shares, “The mission statement of the piece is to offer encouragement to all audiences that they should take the space that is there to take and to savor every inch of it because it could change the whole trajectory of their life and save the lives of others.” Haro truly wants people to share their voice whenever they are given the opportunity, which is why he created the open-mic show Going Acoustic at Quig’s with fellow musicians Kat Rivers and Emily Schuman, which began in 2022 and has been held once a season above Plays and Players Theater at Quig’s Pub. They recently hosted their one year anniversary show on June 20th.