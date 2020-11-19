Philly Favorite THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS Returns

1812 Productions will present its annual political comedy, and Philadelphia favorite, This Is The Week That Is. A staple of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 15 years, This Is The Week That Is returns in a digital format and continues to deliver sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This Is The Week That Is will stream live on 1812 Productions' website from December 3rd, 2020 thru January 3, 2021. Opening Night will be Wednesday, December 9th at 7pm. Tickets and information are available at www.1812productions.org or at 215-592-9560.

The 2020 production of This Is The Week That Is, affectionately dubbed TW20, is the second production in 1812 Productions' 2020-2021 digital season. TW20 welcomes new and veteran ensemble members and brings an exciting change, as long-time ensemble member Justin Jain moves into the director's chair. Following such a turbulent and traumatic year, Jain says, "We're anchoring This Is The Week That Is this year in two things: unapologetic joy and community. I think this is a radically political act given the year we're all experiencing. The big question we'll be asking when we start making the show is 'How can we face this trauma head on and defiantly carry the banner of hope?'"

The ensemble for TW20 includes show veterans Sean Close , Dave Jadico, Brett Robinson, and Pax Ressler , and welcomes newcomers Annie Fang and Brenson Thomas. This virtual production will also feature special year-in-review commentary by best-selling author and humorist R. Eric Thomas . There will also be a special ensemble appearance by past cast members from the show's 15 year history.

As This Is The Week That Is takes its cues from the ever-changing news cycle, the entire production comes together in just over three weeks with a combination of evergreen material and new material that changes with each performance. This trademark way of keeping the show current prompted the show's creator Jennifer Childs to remark, "I remember when we made the first This Is The Week That Is in 2006, one of the first lyrics we wrote for the opening number was, 'Senator Biden, he's got a plan...' and now he's just been elected president. Coming back to this show annually for 15 years has been an astonishing way to mark time. Seeing how the country has changed, all the wonderful artists we've gotten to work with who we're so pleased to see again this year, welcoming Justin Jain back as director after his years as a performer, and now building the show for its first-ever online audience. I couldn't be prouder of the way This Is The Week That Is has become a part of our lives and how it continues to bring laughter to Philadelphia."

A true ensemble creation, the majority of TW20's content will be created by the cast along with Don Montrey, who returns as the show's Head News Writer, with additional material from comedian Darryl Charles. Jennifer Childs assumes her role as Head Writer with additional material from Thomas E. Shotkin, who is also the show's Stage Manager. 1812 veterans Lance Kniskern (Scenic and Props Design), Jorge Cousineau (Video Design), and Jillian Keys (Costume Design) return, with choreography by Emily Kleimo. As Justin Jain takes the helm as Director, the production welcomes Briana Gause as Assistant Director. Production Manager Ben Levan will also serve as the Studio Producer, managing the nightly broadcast and live-stream. 1812 Productions has provided lighting, audio, and video equipment to each of the six performers who will broadcast from their respective homes.

This Is The Week That Is will stream live on 1812 Productions' website December 3, 2020 thru January 3, 2021. On Tuesday, December 29th, the performance will feature live-captioning in Spanish. On Wednesday, December 30th, the show will feature live-captioning in English. CaptionAccess will provide this service for both performances. Opening Night will be Wednesday, December 9th at 7pm. Tickets range from $28-$50 and are available at 215-592-9560 or at www.1812productions.org

This Is The Week That Is is part of The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series and welcomes Honorary Producer Terry Graboyes. Production support has been provided in part by The Sylvia W. and Randel M. Kauders Foundation.

