Philly-Area Premiere Of THE CAKE is Coming To Langhorne Players in June

Performances run June 2 - 17 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park.

Langhorne Players will continue their 2023 summer season with the Philadelphia-area premiere of The Cake, a sweet comedy by Bekah Brunstetter, an Emmy-nominated writer of NBC's This Is Us and Netflix's Maid. "This is such an important play to be performed at this particular moment. It forces the conversation on LGBTQ+ rights, with neither side blamed or vilified. The Cake is about searching, understanding, and empathizing, not about blaming. It's very human, and very funny," said director John Boccanfuso.

Thirtysomething New Yorker Jen returns to her North Carolina hometown to visit her godmother Della, a popular local baker and soon-to-be reality TV contestant. Jen plans to ask Della to bake her wedding cake, but things get complicated when Della meets her fiancée: Macy, a Black, agnostic woman from Brooklyn. Jen's revelation forces Della to confront her issues with her own marriage and belief system, while the prejudices of the South take a toll on Jen and Macy's relationship. Can Della and Jen find common ground and a way back to each other and the love they've always shared?

The Cake stars Meg Waldowski as Della, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski as Jen, Tia Brown as Macy, and Tom Hawe as Tim. Popular queer singer-songwriter Tom Goss is also featured in voiceover. The Cake is directed by John Boccanfuso and produced by Karolina Matyka. Performances run June 2 - 17 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road in Newtown, PA). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, June 14 performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at Click Here. Student rush tickets may be purchased at the box office (depending upon availability) with a valid student ID 30 minutes prior to any performance for $10.


