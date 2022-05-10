Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company To Provide Public Preview Of Upcoming All-Black Production Of SWAN LAKE

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, will present a one-night only preview of their upcoming all-Black production of SWAN LAKE.

"The BLACK SWAN Revealed" will feature original choreography to the classic Tchaikovsky ballet and will serve as a preview of the company's exciting future full-length production. The celebratory evening will take place on Saturday, June 11 at The Performance Garage (1515 Brandywine Street, Studio B, Philadelphia). Media are invited to the showing, which begins at 8PM.

"We are thrilled to present this preview performance of Chocolate Ballerina Company's take on this incredible master work," noted company founder Chanel Holland. "Audience members can expect an evening of passion and celebration as we prepare for our future full-length staging of SWAN LAKE."

During the June 11 performance, Chocolate Ballerina's company of performers will provide attendees with a sneak peek of the company's future groundbreaking, all-Black staging of SWAN LAKE, featuring choreography from premier choreographers. Guests who attend "The BLACK SWAN Revealed" will be among the first to get a preview of the show, plus eligible youth in attendance can enter to win a scholarship to Chocolate Ballerina Company's signature Ballet Bootcamp program, which runs June 20-24, 2022.

Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Chanel Holland, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person. In 2021, the company presented the Philadelphia region's first all-Black production of THE NUTCRACKER to wide media and audience acclaim. SWAN LAKE will be the company's second full-length production, and will take place in early 2023.

SWAN LAKE performance dates and details will be announced at a later date. Tickets to "The BLACK SWAN Revealed" can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-black-swan-revealed-a-prelude-presented-by-chocolate-ballerina-co-tickets-335449537597.

For more information on Chocolate Ballerina Company, visit chocolateballerinacompany.com.