Philadelphia Zoo Announces The First-Ever Inaugural Zoo-a-Thon With 6ABC

Philadelphia Zoo, in partnership with 6abc, will host its first-ever Zoo-a-Thon fundraiser, a multi-platform event scheduled on Thursday, November 19th. The fundraising begins at 6am on 6abc's morning newscast and continues throughout the day with Facebook Live segments onsite at the Zoo at 10:00am, noon and 3:00pm. Viewers can log onto 6abc's and the Zoo's Facebook pages to watch incredible animals and awesome special guests.

At 12:30pm during the midday television broadcast, viewers can tune in to see Alicia Vitarelli reporting live from the Zoo, talking with surprise guests and visiting her favorite animals. At 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. viewers can tune into the 6abc evening newscast and join meteorologist Cecily Tynan, live at the Zoo, for an exciting evening of feature stories spotlighting the Zoo's incredible work and current financial needs.

This past spring, Philadelphia Zoo, closed its historic gates for more than 100 days. Despite the closure to the public, the organization continued its daily care for more than 1300 animals, many of which are rare, endangered. The mounting costs of food and nutrition, medicine and medical care, animal professionals, and vets, and exhibit and grounds upkeep are extraordinary. "We are facing close to a $20 million loss this year alone, this level of financial hardship puts our mission, legacy and future at-risk. We need our region's support now more than ever. A gift of any amount will make a difference," says Vikram H. Dewan, Philadelphia Zoo's President & CEO.

There are 3 ways to donate:

· Text PhillyZoo to 243725 to donate now and support America's First Zoo.

· Make a gift online today at www.philadelphiazoo.org/zooathon.

· Zoo staff will be onsite on the 19th. Call 1-888-PHI-Zoo8 (1-888-744-9668) to donate anytime from 6am-630pm.

"For more than 160 years, Philadelphia Zoo has served the region as one of the most important destinations for children and families. It is a place where so many have made lasting memories together and are inspired to make their own positive impact on our world," says Dewan. "We need the region's s help now more than ever."

Throughout its history, the Zoo has remained the region's largest living classroom, offering a place of learning and inspiration for tens of thousands of school kids, many through the Community Access Program, which enables thousands to visit who couldn't otherwise.

With more than 1 million annual visitors, the Zoo is the only place to see magnificent African lions, majestic Western lowland gorillas, and amazing giraffes and more in person -- not just on TV. A visit to the Zoo takes guests out of their screen -focused lives and reminds all of the beauty and diversity of the planet we all call home.

