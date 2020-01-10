Philadelphia Youth Orchestra to Present 2020 Showcase Performance

In a special showcase performance, the nationally known Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO) will present on stage all six of their program ensemble divisions, coinciding with the organization's 80th anniversary season. It will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Verizon Hall of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. WRTI 90.1 broadcaster and media veteran Kevin Gordon will host the program, where each ensemble will individually perform. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased through Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999.

Tune Up Philly, a program division of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, will be greeting guests upon arrival with a lobby performance. Several notable TUP alumni who have matriculated into prominent audition-based ensembles will be acknowledged during the showcase and share their experiences.

PYO President and Music Director Louis Scaglione looks forward to the Showcase each year. He said, "Our students have put immense effort into practicing for the Showcase as we proudly demonstrate the skill of each our distinguished ensembles. As we celebrate our 80th season, we hope the afternoon's diverse music program will bring joy to all of the attending friends and family."

Here is the music program and description of each PYO ensemble in the order of the presentation:

PHILADELPHIA YOUNG MUSICIANS ORCHESTRA (PYMO)

Kenneth Bean, Conductor

Program:

Bizet- L'Arlésienne Suite No 2.

o PYMO is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most

students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10 - 17 years old.

PHILADELPHIA REGION YOUTH STRING MUSIC (PRYSM)

Gloria dePasquale, PRYSM Conductor & Andrea Weber, PRYSM Young Artists Conductor

Program:

Rimsky-Korsakov: "Alborada" from Capriccio espagnol

Sibelius: Andante festivo

Rutter: Suite for Strings

A-Roving

PHILADELPHIA YOUNG ARTISTS ORCHESTRA (PYAO) Rosalind Erwin, Conductor

Program:

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

IV. Finale: Allegro con fuoco

PYAO, under the direction of Rosalind Erwin, who is also Music Director and Conductor of the Drexel University Orchestra, challenges students ages 12 - 18 through sophisticated symphonic repertoire and musical discipline.

TUNE UP PHILLY (TUP)

Paul Smith, Director

Paul Smith, Conductor

Program:

Smith: "Suite for Young Orchestra"

Prelude

Intrada

Ostinato Andantino

Serenade

St. Samba

Tune Up Philly, PYO's after-school music education program throughout the city of Philadelphia, is directed by Paul Smith and focuses on creating and inspiring true community change by providing children with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform orchestral instruments.

BRAVO BRASS

Paul Bryan, Conductor

Program:

DiLorenzo: Luminosity

Wagner: "Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral" from Lohengrin

Under the direction of Paul Bryan, who is also Dean of Faculty and Students at the Curtis Institute of Music, Bravo Brass offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training for accomplished young brass musicians in the area.

PHILADELPHIA YOUTH ORCHESTRA (PYO) Louis Scaglione, Conductor

Program:

Respighi: Pini di Roma

I. I pini di Villa Borghese

II. Pini presso una catacomba

III. I pini del Gianicolo

IV. I pini della Via Appia

About Kevin Gordon:

Kevin Gordon is a classical music host on WRTI 90.1 in Philadelphia. He can be heard on the radio every weekday from 2 to 6 PM, and as host of live, in-studio broadcasts from the WRTI Performance Studio. A veteran broadcaster, Kevin garnered a wealth of experience in radio before taking the weekday classical host position at WRTI. He served as host on the classical music station WQXR in NYC for 15 years, on Classical South Florida WKCP in Miami, and on WINS, NBC News, and the RKO Radio Network, all in New York.

When he's not on the air, Kevin enjoys a prominent career as a fine artist and portrait painter with works on display at numerous universities - including Columbia, Dartmouth, and the University of Michigan - and at hospitals and private collections throughout the country. His illustrations appear in books of all types, including his own best-selling, The Good Cigar.





