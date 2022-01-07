Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute Kicks Off Season This Month

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI), kicks off its 2022 season on Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m. with a concert at the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.

Maestra Rosalind Erwin, PYAO conductor who is also the conductor of the Drexel University Orchestra, will lead the youth as they perform Wagner's Prelude from Die Meistersinger von Nümberg, Coleridge-Taylor's "The Bamboula," Janacek's "Lachian Dances", and Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances" from Prince Igor.

"It is truly an honor to conduct the talented students of Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra," said Maestra Erwin. "I am always impressed by these passionate young musicians and their commitment and enthusiasm for orchestral music."

For more information about the PYAO, or to purchase tickets, visit www.pyomusic.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices range from $10-$20.