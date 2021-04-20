Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philadelphia Orchestra Will Perform a Free Concert For Frontline Workers Next Month

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestra in a program including Bill Conti's Theme from Rocky, James Weldon Johnson's 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and more!

Apr. 20, 2021  
Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will take the stage in the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Saturday, May 15, to perform for frontline workers. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Mann Center for the Performing Arts have partnered to present a free thank-you concert for the frontline responders, healthcare professionals, and all manner of essential workers who have done so much to keep the region safe and productive throughout the pandemic.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestra in a program including Bill Conti's Theme from Rocky, James Weldon Johnson's popular anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Tchaikovsky's Polonaise from Eugene Onegin. Plus, two new compositions by Valerie Coleman and Vivian Fung, written to honor our frontline heroes.

All essential workers are invited to register for this concert. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required for attendance.

Learn more at https://www.philorch.org/performances/our-season/events-and-tickets/special-events/hail-to-the-heroes/.

Performers:

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor
Laurin Talese Vocalist
Michelle Cann Piano

Programme:

Johnson/arr. Gray "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
Conti/arr. Lowden Theme from Rocky
Coleman Seven O'Clock Shout
Tchaikovsky Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin
Fung Prayer
Talese/arr. Gray "This Love"
Price Piano Concerto in One Movement
Simon Fate Now Conquers
Beethoven Fourth movement from Symphony No. 7


