Philadelphia Orchestra Will Perform a Free Concert For Frontline Workers Next Month

Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will take the stage in the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Saturday, May 15, to perform for frontline workers. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Mann Center for the Performing Arts have partnered to present a free thank-you concert for the frontline responders, healthcare professionals, and all manner of essential workers who have done so much to keep the region safe and productive throughout the pandemic.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestra in a program including Bill Conti's Theme from Rocky, James Weldon Johnson's popular anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Tchaikovsky's Polonaise from Eugene Onegin. Plus, two new compositions by Valerie Coleman and Vivian Fung, written to honor our frontline heroes.

All essential workers are invited to register for this concert. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required for attendance.

Learn more at https://www.philorch.org/performances/our-season/events-and-tickets/special-events/hail-to-the-heroes/.

Performers:

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Laurin Talese Vocalist

Michelle Cann Piano

Programme:

Johnson/arr. Gray "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Conti/arr. Lowden Theme from Rocky

Coleman Seven O'Clock Shout

Tchaikovsky Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin

Fung Prayer

Talese/arr. Gray "This Love"

Price Piano Concerto in One Movement

Simon Fate Now Conquers

Beethoven Fourth movement from Symphony No. 7