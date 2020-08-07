Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Philadelphia Orchestra Rehearses For the First Time Since March

The concert will be streamed during the orchestra's 2020-21 season.

Aug. 7, 2020  
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Orchestra gathered Thursday morning to rehearse for the first time since March.

The orchestra is rehearsing for a performance featuring 25 string players, which will be performed at the Mann Center without an audience.

The concert will be streamed during the orchestra's 2020-21 season. Details will be announced August 17.

Read more and watch a clip from the rehearsal at Philadelphia Inquirer.


