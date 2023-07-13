Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Players Join Faculty of Main Line Music Camp

The prestigious Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival welcomes newly appointed Philadelphia Orchestra Assistant Conductor Austin Chanu and principal players of The Philadelphia Orchestra to instruct and inspire young musicians from all over the nation and world at its intensive classical music training program July 15-28, 2023 on the grounds of the Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, PA.

Nearly 200 instrumental music students ages 8 through 19 will travel to the Main Line for the opportunity to learn from the Fabulous Philadelphians!

The following members of The Philadelphia Orchestra (as well as nearly 25 others) will be at PIMF over the next two weeks to perform, present master classes, and teach students in studio and individually:

Austin Chanu, Assistant Conductor

Juliette Kang, First Associate Concertmaster

Christine Lim, Associate Concertmaster

Marc Rovetti, Assistant Concertmaster

Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin (and Artistic Director, PIMF)

Dara Morales, Assistant Principal Second Violin

Priscilla Lee, Associate Principal Cello

Nathaniel West, Acting Assistant Principal Bass

Patrick Williams, Associate Principal Flute

Mark Gigliotti, Co-Principal Bassoon

Jeffrey Lang, Associate Principal Horn

Matthew Vaughn, Co-Principal Trombone

Angela Zator Nelson, Associate Principal Timpani

as well as Yu Xi Wang, Director of Keyboard Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Young musicians interested in working with principal players and other members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra may still find a summer music home at The Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival this year.

PIMF's upcoming session July 15-28, 2023 has openings for all instruments in the Young Artists Orchestra (Ages 11-13) and Junior Orchestra (Ages 8 -10), with openings for select instruments in the Senior Orchestra Program (Ages 14 - 19).

Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816. Interested musicians may also email Operations Director Jacob Heil for additional information: jacob.heil@pimf.org.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.