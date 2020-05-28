Philadelphia Orchestra Brings the Symphony to Local Hospitals with New Streaming Channel

The Philadelphia Orchestra has launched a new program providing patients and medical professionals at Penn Medicine institutions with live classical music performances.

The service features archived performance videos of full symphonies and chamber pieces. The works will be made available on screens around the hospitals and new content will be added each week.

The channel began streaming this month to at several locations including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Presbyterian, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, and Princeton Health, with the hope of expansion to other healthcare organizations.

Orchestra president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky describes the channel as a way to "make people feel better at this difficult time," and to "share the healing power of music."

