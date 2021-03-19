Philadelphia Orchestra Announces YANNICK AND MOZART Digital Stage Performance

Philadelphia Orchestra is currently presenting its latest Digital Stage production, Yannick & Mozart, which runs through March 25.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin serves as conductor for a program that features Coleman's Red Clay & Mississippi Delta, for wind quintet, as well as Mozart's Serenade in B-flat major ("Gran Partita").

Wind instruments take center stage! The "Gran Partita" Serenade was famously featured in the 1984 film Amadeus and, aside from its poignancy, is notable for breaking all bounds from earlier serenades (13 instruments, including basset horns! Seven movements! 50 minutes long!). Written in 2009, Valerie Coleman's Red Clay & Mississippi Delta is about her mother's family and the delta region from which they hail. Listen closely-can you hear the juke joints and casino boats that line the Mississippi River?

Following the performance premiere, ticket holders will be invited to join a post-concert conversation with Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

This program runs approximately 1 hour and will be performed without an intermission.

Please note: All Digital Stage events begin with a performance premiere, streaming in real time. Following the performance premiere, the concert will be available for ticket holders to watch on demand for one week.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.philorch.org/performances/our-season/events-and-tickets/digital-stage-2021-on-demand/yannick-and-mozart/.