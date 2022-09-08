Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philadelphia Circus Campus Brings The Big Top To The Fringe Fest With 14 Shows

These 14 original shows will run for a series of one-night-onlys on weekends September 9th to October 1st.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Philadelphia's Circus Campus announced a mini-circus arts festival as part of this year's Philadelphia Fringe Fest. Look for extraordinary performances highlighting the vast and varied community cultivated at Circus Campus since its creation in 2017. These 14 original shows will run for a series of one-night-onlys on weekends September 9th to October 1st at Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia) in the newly renovated ground floor theater space. These shows exemplify the broad spectrum of talent that grows on Circus Campus grounds and serve to attract attention to the potential of creativity fostered through Circus Campus Presents: a hub in collaboration with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

"As we celebrate our 5-year anniversary at Circus Campus, we thought it was a great time to bring together a collection of performances from our community, to showcase all of the amazing circus talent we have right here in NW Philadelphia," said Circus Campus Founder and Owner Shana Kennedy. "(My husband) Greg has also recently renovated our downstairs Stage, with a new lighting and sound system, which will be great for these artists."

She added, "Having a Hub is not something we were really aware of as a possibility before. We've hosted Fringe shows on and off for many years. Some years we've even hosted multiple performances. But when Cannonball Festival started up last year, we discovered how great a Hub can be, really making the Fringe Festival feel more like a collaborative venture between artists. We'll be excited to continue this in future years. With or without a Hub, collaborating with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival has always been valuable for us. The Philadelphia Fringe gives us a designated time every year when local artists have the chance - and the encouragement! - to produce original work. It's never an easy process; making the finances work is hard, and being so far from Center City has always felt like a hurdle to overcome. But we think that it's worthwhile. We build our annual schedules around the Fringe, and we think that this Hub will be an even stronger way to engage with the Fringe Festival in the years ahead."

This fall, Circus Campus will host its inaugural hub with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, entitled Circus Campus Presents. Since the establishment of Circus Campus in 2017 Circus Campus has been fostering a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, creators, movers and shakers. This hub strives to showcase the skills and variety of these incredible human beings. Many of the hub performers are circus artists, but there are also musicians, poets, dancers and theatre artists. Everyone from the Philadelphia metropolitan area is invited to visit Circus Campus and the restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy, located directly adjacent to Upsal Station. Circus Campus is an educational headquarters, and it's also a home for some of the most unique talent in the Philadelphia area.


