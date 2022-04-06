People's Light Will Honor Former Executive Artistic Director Abigail Adams at Spring Gala

People's Light will honor former Executive Artistic Director Abigail Adams at their spring fundraising gala on April 29, 2022. After many years of service and immense artistic contributions, Adams passed the reins of artistic leadership to Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman on March 1st. She remains involved with the Theatre through her new role as Senior Director of Special Projects & Executive Artistic Director Emerita. She will continue to collaborate on theatre productions and serve on the Board of Trustees.

Adams was named People's Light Executive Artistic Director in 2013, having previously served as Artistic Director since 1997. An award-winning theatre maker, Adams has directed many memorable productions, including In the Blood (2003), Dividing the Estate (2011), and 2018's Morning's at Seven, which was hailed by the Wall Street Journal's late, great Terry Teachout as "one of the finest productions of an American play" he had ever reviewed. In 1990, she established what would become the New Voices Ensemble, which continues to serve students from the city of Chester thirty years later.

"I have the great privilege to recognize and thank Abbey for her years of superlative leadership," says People's Light Board President Ken Mumma. "Not only has she overseen one of the most creatively vibrant and expansive periods in the nearly 50-year history of People's Light, she has laid the foundation for the next 50 years. One of Abbey's greatest strengths is a disciplined approach to long-term strategic thinking. The securement of this next phase for People's Light is the direct result of her foresight, intentionality, and comprehensive succession planning."

The People's Light annual spring gala will recognize Adams' indelible impact over the past 4 decades, and toast to her artistic contributions, leadership, and tireless forward-thinking work on behalf of the theatre. This evening of celebration will include cocktails, a seated dinner, silent auction, and a special performance by members of the People's Light Resident Company for whom Abbey was central to their artistic growth. The gala will be held at The Farmhouse at People's Light at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355. For tickets or to make a contribution, click here.