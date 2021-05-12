Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

People's Light Provides Audio Description and ASL-Interpreted Versions Of THE CATASTROPHIST

The production streams through May 23 for $25 per household.

May. 12, 2021  
People's Light Provides Audio Description and ASL-Interpreted Versions Of THE CATASTROPHIST

People's Light is among many theatres around the country to stream Lauren M. Gunderson's filmed play The Catastrophist, a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre. As part of their continued commitment to further accessibility in the arts, People's Light and its accessibility partners-audio describer Nicole Sardella and ASL interpretation team Hands UP Productions-have produced an audio described and an ASL-interpreted version of the film, which they will provide free of charge to all theatres presenting The Catastrophist.

"People's Light has been an accessibility leader in the theatre world for a long time, and an organization that Round House has looked to as a model for our own efforts," says Ed Zakreski, Managing Director at Round House Theatre.

"We've all been discovering a new kind of accessibility through digital streaming," adds playwright Lauren Gunderson, "and I am overjoyed that The Catastrophist will further expand the conversation around the play's themes by adding signed and audio-described options for audiences worldwide. This is how theatre should be done, and I'm deeply grateful to the teams making this happen."

The Catastrophist streams at peopleslight.org through May 23 for $25 per household with an online account. All accessibility options appear automatically in patrons' accounts. Run time is 80 minutes. Best enjoyed by viewers 13+.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories
Philadelphias Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces IMPACT Program For Summer 2021 Photo

Philadelphia's Chocolate Ballerina Company Announces IMPACT Program For Summer 2021

Grammy Winners Take 6 Kick-Off William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest In Bucks County Photo

Grammy Winners Take 6 Kick-Off William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest In Bucks County

The Philly POPS Announces Dates for 2021–2022 Lights Up! Showtime! Season Photo

The Philly POPS Announces Dates for 2021–2022 Lights Up! Showtime! Season

Theatre Horizon Welcomes South Jersey Resident Andrea Lamy For Art Houses Presentation Photo

Theatre Horizon Welcomes South Jersey Resident Andrea Lamy For Art Houses Presentation


More Hot Stories For You

  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces World Premiere of A THOUSAND ACRES and $1.5 Million Gift
  • DANCE INTO SPRING Will Tour Around Iowa This Weekend
  • Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2021 Festival With Health And Safety Protocols
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!