People's Light Provides Audio Description and ASL-Interpreted Versions Of THE CATASTROPHIST

People's Light is among many theatres around the country to stream Lauren M. Gunderson's filmed play The Catastrophist, a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre. As part of their continued commitment to further accessibility in the arts, People's Light and its accessibility partners-audio describer Nicole Sardella and ASL interpretation team Hands UP Productions-have produced an audio described and an ASL-interpreted version of the film, which they will provide free of charge to all theatres presenting The Catastrophist.

"People's Light has been an accessibility leader in the theatre world for a long time, and an organization that Round House has looked to as a model for our own efforts," says Ed Zakreski, Managing Director at Round House Theatre.

"We've all been discovering a new kind of accessibility through digital streaming," adds playwright Lauren Gunderson, "and I am overjoyed that The Catastrophist will further expand the conversation around the play's themes by adding signed and audio-described options for audiences worldwide. This is how theatre should be done, and I'm deeply grateful to the teams making this happen."

The Catastrophist streams at peopleslight.org through May 23 for $25 per household with an online account. All accessibility options appear automatically in patrons' accounts. Run time is 80 minutes. Best enjoyed by viewers 13+.