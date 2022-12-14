Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

People's Light Awards First Graham Smith Acting Fellowship to Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez

The Fellowship provides comprehensive support for one outstanding early to mid-career actor who has demonstrated a commitment to theater.

Dec. 14, 2022  

People's Light Awards First Graham Smith Acting Fellowship to Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez

People's Light names Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez the inaugural recipient of the Graham Smith Acting Fellowship. In honor of the memory of company member Graham Smith, the Fellowship provides comprehensive support for one outstanding early to mid-career actor who has demonstrated a commitment to theater. In addition to a weekly stipend, free housing, and health benefits, the year-long Graham Smith Acting Fellowship includes opportunities to appear on the People's Light stages, as well as mentorship from senior artists and significant collaboration with actors, directors, designers, administrators, and teachers.

"Graham Fennel Smith was the funniest man east of the Mississippi." So opens the official obituary of the beloved People's Light company member, who regularly graced the Malvern Theatre's stages from 1997 until his sudden passing on November 1, 2020. He most recently appeared as Robin in 2020's The Children under the direction of Abigail Adams. It was one of his all-time favorite roles. Other People's Light credits include For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, Our Town, Morning's at Seven, The Matchmaker, A Single Shard, The Cherry Orchard, King Lear, Dividing the Estate, The Rainmaker, Shipwrecked, Valley Song, A Delicate Balance, Camping With Henry and Tom, The Miser, The Crucible, and Twelfth Night. Smith also performed extensively with North Carolina Shakespeare Festival and the Charlotte Repertory Theatre, among many regional theatres around the country.

"Graham's loss continues to be a shock to all who knew him," shares Abigail Adams-Senior Director of Special Projects & Executive Artistic Director Emerita at People's Light, as well as Smith's longtime friend and collaborator. "He was beloved for his talent, activism, generosity, and humor. The Graham Smith Acting Fellowship honors his memory, but more importantly, it sends into the universe in new ways the values that he so thoroughly embodied."

Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez is a Puerto Rican theatre artist raised in New Jersey. They received their BFA in Acting from Arcadia University. Bryanna joined People's Light as Arts Administrative Intern in the summer of 2022, then went on to serve as Bilingual Community Engagement Coordinator for Eisa Davis' Mushroom, the Theatre's first bilingual production. Credits at other theatres include Circle Mirror Transformation (directed by Jill Harrison), Click (directed by Michael Osinski), and Marisol (directed by Taysha Canales). As the Graham Smith Acting Fellowship's first recipient, Bryanna is currently the understudy in this holiday season's Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto at People's Light. This spring, they will participate in The Kiln, the Theatre's upcoming new work development lab, and then appear as Layla in Boo Killebrew's Lettie on an AEA contract in June.

"Graham would be thrilled by the choice of Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez as the first recipient of this Fellowship," Adams continues. "Hugely talented and ferociously committed to work in education and community, as well as on stage, Bryanna's curiosity, compassion, and ability to listen with their heart exemplifies all that we hope this Fellowship will support. And like Graham, Bryanna's eyes sparkle with mischief."

Kathryn Petersen currently serves as Co-Director of the Theatre Department at Arcadia University, where Martinez-Jimenez received their BFA. Also a People's Light company member, Petersen has a long history with the Theatre and Graham Smith. "I have so many connections to this story," she shares. "I am elated for Bryanna, and I know Graham would be too. As a People's Light apprentice in the 1980s, I was given the same kind of support and opportunities that this Fellowship now offers. It's wonderful to see People's Light invest in early-career theatre artists. I am confident that the relationships forged through this Fellowship will evolve into long term collaborations with People's Light and flourishing careers in our field."

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


The University Of Pennsylvania Libraries Acquires Archives Of The Philadelphia Orchestra A Photo
The University Of Pennsylvania Libraries Acquires Archives Of The Philadelphia Orchestra And The Academy Of Music
Two iconic Philadelphia institutions are teaming up to provide public access to an extraordinary historical collection. The University of Pennsylvania Libraries has acquired the archives of The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Academy of Music in an agreement that will facilitate research and access to more than a century of Philadelphia's rich musical history.
FCM Hospitality to Debut New Sophisticated Cocktail Lounge NoChe in Rittenhouse Photo
FCM Hospitality to Debut New Sophisticated Cocktail Lounge NoChe in Rittenhouse
FCM Hospitality has announced the grand opening of NoChe in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, December 15th.
Popular Murder Mystery Comedy Picked Up By Scarpetta Restaurant Photo
Popular Murder Mystery Comedy Picked Up By Scarpetta Restaurant
Producer and actor Chelsea Cylinder, director Julianne Kastner, and Scarpetta General Manager JeanPaul Cantave present the remounted production of Larry's Late Show, running January 7th in partnership with Scarpetta Restaurant at the Rittenhouse Hotel.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; at Theatre in the X Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; at Theatre in the X Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


The University Of Pennsylvania Libraries Acquires Archives Of The Philadelphia Orchestra And The Academy Of MusicThe University Of Pennsylvania Libraries Acquires Archives Of The Philadelphia Orchestra And The Academy Of Music
December 13, 2022

Two iconic Philadelphia institutions are teaming up to provide public access to an extraordinary historical collection. The University of Pennsylvania Libraries has acquired the archives of The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Academy of Music in an agreement that will facilitate research and access to more than a century of Philadelphia's rich musical history.
FCM Hospitality to Debut New Sophisticated Cocktail Lounge NoChe in RittenhouseFCM Hospitality to Debut New Sophisticated Cocktail Lounge NoChe in Rittenhouse
December 13, 2022

FCM Hospitality has announced the grand opening of NoChe in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, December 15th.
Popular Murder Mystery Comedy Picked Up By Scarpetta RestaurantPopular Murder Mystery Comedy Picked Up By Scarpetta Restaurant
December 13, 2022

Producer and actor Chelsea Cylinder, director Julianne Kastner, and Scarpetta General Manager JeanPaul Cantave present the remounted production of Larry's Late Show, running January 7th in partnership with Scarpetta Restaurant at the Rittenhouse Hotel.
Christmas Village In Philadelphia To Present Special Events, Vendors, Menus, Live Music, Story Time, MoreChristmas Village In Philadelphia To Present Special Events, Vendors, Menus, Live Music, Story Time, More
December 9, 2022

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park and City Hall for its 15th consecutive season.
InterAct Theatre Is Hosting The First-Ever THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Philadelphia, December 12InterAct Theatre Is Hosting The First-Ever THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Philadelphia, December 12
December 9, 2022

In partnership with THE DRAMATIST GUILD, InterAct Theatre Company will host THE 24 HOUR PLAYS first ever Philly event! 24 HOUR PLAYS, (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director), “brings together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.
share