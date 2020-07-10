People's Light Announces Drive-In Summer Concert Series

People's Light in Malvern, PA has turned its parking lot into an open-air venue for a series of socially distanced drive-in concerts! Every weekend from July 18 through August 21 will feature a different band from a wide variety of musical genres. Concerts begin at 6:30pm and run about 75 to 90-minutes, though attendees should arrive no later than 6pm.

Tickets are $75 per car (limited to 5 passengers) and include both a parking space and adjacent "Home Space" to set up lawn chairs. Summer fare and refreshing beverages can be pre-ordered from The Farmhouse at People's Light (and yes, this includes alcoholic beverages!) Learn more and get tickets at peopleslight.org. A big thank you to sponsors PNC Arts Alive, PECO, East Whiteland Township, Barbara Austell, Point Entertainment, and DBS Sound Systems. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

UPCOMING BANDS

Saturday, July 18 - Highway 61 Revival

Highway 61 Revival is a group of Philadelphia-area musicians paying homage to one of their favorite songwriters, Bob Dylan. The band formed 7 years ago to play a birthday celebration for Robert Zimmerman and have continued to celebrate Bob's music with an annual show where they perform new songs each year. So far, they have performed over 130 Dylan songs. Highway 61 Revival is: Paul Wilkinson (Mason Porter) on guitar, Daniel Bower (Frog Holler) on drums, Brad Hinton (Hezekiah Jones) on guitar and lap steel, Tim Celfo (Mason Porter) on bass and Ben Smith (Missing Palmer West) on keyboards.



Saturday, July 25 - Jeffrey Gaines with opener Valentina Sounds

Since Jeffrey Gaines' self-titled debut was released, this expressive and dynamic singer, guitarist, and songwriter has been heralded for his soul-searching confessional lyrics and his powerful live performances. His accolades include an Emmy nomination, Pollstar's best live solo artist, and world-wide arena tours followed by headlining club and theater tours. To quote Rolling Stone, "Jeffrey Gaines is an ethereal soul ... insistent, impassioned, full of self-knowledge. He is the voice of a new generation."

Valentina Sounds is an Italian born/Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter. Valentina's music is a fusion of catchy melodies and pop tunes perfectly blended with a background in jazz vocals and a love for composition. Valentina Sounds delivers her lyric driven songs with energy, humor and feeling: she will draw you in with her powerful vocals, a compelling stage presence, and hypnotic harmonies provided by Sara Mingle and Maura Blanchard. Her debut album Bring on the Fire was featured on local and national publications such as American Songwriter Magazine, Magnet Magazine, and The Philadelphia Globe.

Saturday, August 1 - The John Byrne Band

Dublin native and Philadelphia resident John Byrne leads his eponymously named band. Their new record A Shiver in the Sky (2019) shows his band of multi-instrumentalists vibrantly executing ten new originals. Strings, horns, and guitars escort Byrne's vocals through a set of songs about living and pushing forward through negative times. Following up After the Wake (2011), Celtic Folk (2013), and The Immigrant and the Orphan (2015), A Shiver in the Sky focuses on triumph over trauma. Support from radio all over the country pushed the album to #1 on the Roots Radio Report Alternative Folk Chart. Critics have called his writing "powerful, deeply moving work that will stay with you long after you have heard it" (Sing Out). Both as an acoustic act and a full 6-piece band, John logs in over 150 shows per year, building a devoted following.

SAVE THE DATE

Bands will be announced later in July for the following concert dates:

Saturday, August 8 at 6:30pm

Friday, August 14 at 6:30pm

Friday, August 21 at 6:30pm

CONCERT GUIDELINES

In order to safely enjoy live music together again, People's Light has limited ticket availability for these events and provided guidelines for concertgoers, including face mask and social distancing requirements. Read the full list of guidelines under "Know Before You Go" at peopleslight.org.

