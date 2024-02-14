Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Presents An Emotional Journey of Resilience and Love in THE COLOR PURPLE

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, featuring a book by Marsha Norman and music & lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, directed by Amina Robinson will be presented by Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, running July 17 to August 4 on the Main Stage.

The epic Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker comes to life in an emotional tour de force musical infused with a soul-stirring score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues. Set against the backdrop of the American South in the early 20th century, the story follows the transformative journey of Celie, a young African American woman who courageously navigates a life marked by abuse, separation, and discrimination to discover the strength to break free from oppression and find her own voice.

From the hauntingly beautiful "I'm Here" to the exuberant celebration of "The Color Purple," this sensational Tony Award-winning musical is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of love. · Ages 13+

The Color Purple was produced on Broadway at the Broadway Theater by Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Roy Furman and Quincy Jones. The world premiere of The Color Purple was produced by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia.

The Color Purple is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by, Theatrical Rights Worldwide. www.theatricalrights.com.