Paper Doll Ensemble Hosts SPILL THE TEA Fundraiser For Philly Theatre Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Philly Theatre Week, Paper Doll Ensemble will present a Spill the Tea with PDE fundraiser to benefit their 2024 season, which includes a Philadelphia Fringe Festival production of an original one-woman show: “Iris’ I’m Okay Tea Party.” On Monday, April 8 from 6-8pm, The Dolls will take over Quig’s Pub on the third floor of Plays & Players Theatre for this tea-riffic event with food, laughs, and fun (1714 Delancey Street, Philadelphia PA).

Guests will be greeted by live piano music and Mad-Hatter stilt-walker and professional clown, Erin Flanigan. Grace Lazarz brings her hilarious stand-up character, Maggie Dumple, to the party and Grayce Carson will perform a first look at “Iris’ I’m Okay Tea Party.” A spoon scavenger hunt and trivia competition provide a chance for maximum interactive fun.

Silent auction prizes include a hypnosis session, massage therapy, theater tickets, private tours of Laurel Hill Cemetery, and more.

VIP tickets include your first drink at the cash bar, entry into the raffle, and early access to the silent auction. General admission is just $20 per person, VIP entry is $30. Cucumber sandwiches, homemade scones, deviled eggs and other traditional tea-time treats included with admission. For tickets, visit www.paperdollensemble.com. Select Pay What You Decide tickets available through Philly Theatre Week.