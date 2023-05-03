PYO Music Institute 20th Annual Festival Concert May 6

Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), performs its 20th Annual Festival Concert entitled - "Bravo Brass on Demand" - on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Center City Philadelphia at the historic St. Mark's Church - 1625 Locust Street.

The ensemble will perform works selected from a public audience survey posted during the month of March, including Bill Contini's Gonna Fly Now - Theme from Rocky, Kenneth Alford's Colonel Bogey March, and Ernesto Lecuona's Malagueña.

Maestro Bryan could not be prouder of this student ensemble and their accomplishments. "This 20th Annual Festival performance represents the culmination of our students' hard work and dedication to their musical craft," Bryan explains. "Bravo Brass members and I are really excited to bring this program of fan-favorite selections to our audience."

General admission is $15. Students under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased via credit cards, check, or cash at the door, or pre-purchased at this link: https://igfn.us/form/oQc99A. A reception for the audience members, students, and families will follow the performance. For more information about the concert call 215.545.0502 or visit www.pyomusic.org.

Bravo Brass, the only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country and under the direction of Paul Bryan, offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area. In addition to the opportunity to showcase their talents through multiple live performances throughout the year, members have distinguished themselves and gained acceptance to some of the most competitive and prestigious institutions for music and higher learning around the globe. Paul Bryan serves as an administrator at the Curtis Institute of Music. An accomplished trombonist and teacher, he also holds positions as Conductor of the West Chester University Symphony Orchestra, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Wind Ensemble, and a faculty member at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance.

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute is the tri-state region's premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians, and one of the oldest and most highly regarded youth orchestra organizations in the United States. For 83 years, the PYO Music Institute has been providing professional-caliber musical experiences to young instrumentalists, while thrilling audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the globe.

The organization has nine program divisions: Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), Bravo Brass, Prysm Strings, Pizzicato Players, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO), Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band (PYSB), and Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program. Ranging in age from 5 to 21 years, the musicians of the PYO Music Institute come from a 70-mile radius of Philadelphia encompassing nearly 20 counties within Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through advanced orchestra repertoire, students are challenged to perform at the highest levels, to strive for advanced musicianship, and to achieve superior technical, musical, and personal application. Former PYOMI musicians currently hold chairs in most of the top 20 professional orchestras in the United States, with 12 PYOMI alumni currently serving in The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Extraordinary artistic leadership is a hallmark of the PYO Music Institute. Adolph Sorian (1940-1941), J.W.F. Leman (1941-1952), William R. Smith (1952-1954), and Joseph Primavera (1954-2005) served as Music Directors, with Maestro Primavera having had the extraordinary distinction of being the longest-serving active conductor of any orchestra in the world. Louis Scaglione, appointed in 1997 by Maestro Primavera and the PYOMI Board of Trustees, continues the legacy of leadership, currently serving as the PYO Music Institute's President, CEO and Music Director.

