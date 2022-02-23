PWTF Announces Women's History Month Events

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival (PWTF) annual fundraiser, #MarchForPWTF begins on International Women's Day, March 8, and ends on the last day of Women's History Month, March 31. The annual fundraiser focuses on pausing, finding an outlet, and watering yourself.

Take some time for yourself this March, whether it is POWER LUNCH PILATES during your lunch hour, dining at IRON HILL BREWERY, sending the little ones on a SCAVENGER HUNT, gathering friends for TRIVIA NIGHT or enjoying some COCKTAILS & COMEDY. March is chock full of events and activities for the entire family to enjoy. More information on MarchForPWTF is here

POWER LUNCH PILATES

Join Katie Donnelly, from The Restoration Space, as she leads a Power Lunch Pilates to strengthen and stabilize your core. Give yourself a moment of breath and self in this ½ hour class. No equipment needed.

Thursday, March 10 | 12:30-1pm | $15 donation | Link to register

SCAVENGER HUNT

Join Big Idea Committee's Madame President: Christine, Madame Vice President: Melissa and Karl the Cello in a scamper around the house, and against the clock, in this fabulous, fast-paced, fanatic Spring Scavenger Hunt. Each item will bring out the Big Ideas in your little kiddos. (All scavenger hunt items are common household items.) The secret last clue of this scavenger hunt will lead to an epic dance party featuring Karl the Cello!

Sunday, March 27 | 11-11:45am | Free. Donations are highly encouraged. | Link to register

TRIVIA NIGHT

Gather five of your smartest friends for a Trivia Night. Test your expert knowledge in the following categories: geography, science, sports, movies & literature, and women's history.

Monday, March 28 | 8-9:30pm | $10 per person | Link to register

COCKTAILS & COMEDY

Join Katie Hewko Dykes for Cocktails & Comedy: a night of high spirits and genuine laughs. Grab your favorite cocktail or follow along while Katie shakes up a PWTF specialty drink. Knowing that a good cocktail is perfect with comedy, sit back and enjoy the laughs with a few of the funniest comedians in Philadelphia. Cheers!

Wednesday, March 30 | 8-9:30pm | free. Donations are highly encouraged | Link to register

DINE TO DONATE

Looking for a delicious way to support PWTF? Join us for a Dine-In/Takeout to Donate at Iron Hill Brewery on March 16 AND March 23 at 1150 Market Street (Center City) AND 8400 Germantown Ave (Chapel Hill). A portion of all food sales from both nights, both locations, dine-in and takeout will be donated to PWTF! Masks must be worn indoors when not actively eating or drinking. Flyer must be shown.

Wednesday, March 16 AND Wednesday, March 23 | More information