PPL Electric Utilities Donates To The FREDDY Awards Program

PPL Electric Utilities has donated $5,000 to the State Theatre Center for the Arts' FREDDY© Awards program through the Educational Improvement Organization under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit program (EITC).

"PPL is committed to supporting organizations such as the State Theatre Center for the Arts that are instrumental in fostering creativity among the youth," said Carol Obando-Derstine, regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities. "We believe it will help young people become more flexible and imaginative thinkers, and that will ultimately lead to a more creative workforce for the future."

Started in 2003 by the State Theatre Center for the Arts, the FREDDY© Awards program recognizes and rewards high school musicals in both Lehigh and Northampton counties in PA and Warren County, NJ. The 18th annual ceremony will be broadcast live on WFMZ-TV on May 21, 2020. Over 51,000 students from 33 high schools in the region have participated with over $1.5 million in college scholarships, paid internships and cash awards for school theater programs have been distributed through the program since 2003. For more information about the FREDDY© Awards program visit www.freddyawards.org

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information, visit www.pplelectric.com.





