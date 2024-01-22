PORTRAIT OF ARETHA FRANKLIN to Kick Off Black History Month at Bucks County Playhouse

Jazz and Blues recording artist, CeCe Teneal, celebrates the Queen of Soul for three performances February 2 at 7:30 pm, February 3 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Bucks County Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or contact the box office at 215.862.2121

Aretha Franklin was known for teaching people how to “Think” and demand “Respect…” all while ridin’ on the “Freeway of Love!” In “Portrait of Aretha,” CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from this 18-Grammy-Award-winning icon’s 50-year career, including “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Rock Steady,” and many more!

While Teneal is making her Playhouse debut, she is no stranger to the Delaware Valley. Teneal, who is accomplished blues singer, would frequently appear in sold-out shows at the much beloved, but now closed, Warmdaddy’s Blues and Jazz club in Philadelphia.

Teneal’s journey to the stage, mirrored that of Aretha Franklin. Both women found their voices in southern Baptist church choirs. Teneal’s mother, also a performer who toured as the opening act for Smokey Robinson, and grandmother discovered Teneal could sing when they would play Aretha Franklin records while Teneal completed her chores. From there, her love affair with Franklin’s music and voice were cemented.

Just a country girl from Florida born in rural Osteen (just outside of Orlando), Teneal has performed in more than 47 countries as the opening act for Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Johnny Lang, Betty Wright, Cameo, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Jazmin Sullivan, Fantasia, Maze & Frankie Beverly, and the legendary B.B. King.

She has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song (“I Heard You Prayin’“) and 2011 Best R&B Album (Train from Osteen), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song (“Danger”). Other accolades include the 2008-2010 Orlando Best Live Band, the 2017 Orlando Music Trailblazer Award, and the honor of being chosen as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl. In 2022, Mayor Buddy Dyer and Mayor Jerry Demmings proclaimed September 17th as Annual Cece Teneal Day in Orlando and Orange County respectively to celebrate her 20 years of arts and entertainment contributions. In 2023, Cece was honored by the Orlando Magic as a Diversity Game Changer for her philanthropic work in Central Florida.

Teneal notes that “Portrait of Aretha” is not a strict tribute act, but rather it features her own interpretation of Franklin’s songs. The evening is also filled with stories of how Teneal and Franklin’s lives mirrored one another and she leans into the strong influence that Franklin has had on Teneal’s performances.

Bucks County Playhouse brings a variety of entertainment to its historic stage through the Visiting Artist Series. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that runs through the end of the year. The Visiting Artists Series complements the Playhouse’s Mainstage series which is produced each year from May through December.

For more information, visit Click Here or contact the box office at 215.862.2121

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.