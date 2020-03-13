PHIT To Close Through End Of March Due to Covid-19

All shows at Philly Improv Theatre will be cancelled through end of March. Session 2 classes rescheduled to begin April 5 - 11. Read statement below:

Dear Philly Improv Theater Community,



We are writing today with updates related to how Philly Improv Theater is addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As we informed patrons, students, performers, and staff yesterday, PHIT is continuing to post updates regarding our response on our website at https://phillyimprovtheater.com/coronavirus and we encourage you to continue to check this page for the most up-to-date information.



At this time, we have made the decision to close our theater for all PHIT hosted events through the end of March. While current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the City of Philadelphia are not requiring us to shutter our business we have concluded that we have a responsibility to our community to play a proactive role in attempting to prevent the spread of the pandemic. When we think about the tens of thousands of people who pass through our doors each year it was an easy decision to close them in an effort to keep everyone safe.



Our classes for Session 2 2020, which were scheduled to start this coming Sunday through Saturday, are now rescheduled to start on April 5-11th, 2020. As we informed students yesterday, we have already begun exploring options for accessible distance learning in all of our courses and we intend to have completed testing of these systems by the end of the month. While we hope to hold classes in person, we will be prepared to offer our classes online should circumstances require or students desire. We also expect that our courses for the summer will be going online while we are on hiatus, and would love those of you who share our optimism and excitement to sign up early for your next comedy class.



We expect that some of you reading this message may already feel a sense of stir-craziness setting in. We do too. This weekend our staff are spending time examining ways that we can entertain and educate you while our physical building is closed. We expect to be trying a number of things we have never done before in the coming weeks and hope you'll keep an eye out for emails, social media posts, etc. offering you some distraction from the present situation (and maybe even a laugh or two).



Stay safe, stay healthy - we'll see you again in person soon!



Sincerely,

Greg Maughan





