PCS Theater to Present THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK This Spring

PCS Theater will present "The Diary of Anne Frank," a poignant dramatization by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, recipient of the 1956 Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This iconic production, based on the book "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl," will run from April 19 to May 4, captivating audiences with its powerful narrative and exceptional performances.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, "The Diary of Anne Frank" chronicles the emotionally touching story of a young Jewish girl hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam. Anne's diary, filled with her hopes, dreams, and fears, serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit even in the darkest of times.

Director Joel Rosenwasser leads a stellar cast and crew in bringing this timeless tale to life on stage. Audiences will be moved by the performances of Jessica Gollin as Anne Frank, alongside a talented ensemble including Autumn Scouten, Kevin McPeak, Erin Hall, Glen Macnow, Leah O'Hara, Andrew Rubin, Paul Kerrigan, Samantha Solar, and Breen Rourke.

Supporting the incredibly gifted local actors are a talented production team. Theodora K. Psitos (Producer); Katie Pakkebier (Stage Manager); Reba Ferdman and Betsy Berwick (Costume Design); Murrie Gayman (Set Design); David Toll (Lighting Design); Dina Bogino (Properties Design); Suzanne Hall (Scenic Artist).

The production will run on the following dates:

Friday, April 19 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 20 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 21 at 2:00 pm

Friday, April 26 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 3 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 pm

In addition, PCS Theater is thrilled to offer a relaxed performance on Friday, April 26 at 8:00 pm, providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all theatergoers. There will also be an Actor & Designer Talk Back session on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 pm, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind the production.

PCS Theater is committed to accessibility, with the venue being ADA accessible and accommodations available upon request. Tickets can be purchased online at PCSTheater.org.

Special Rates:

Group discounts are available! Inquiries can be mailed to groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Students can enjoy a special rate of $10 per ticket.

PCS Theater is a member of Art-Reach Philly, where members of the ACCESS program are entitled to discounted tickets.