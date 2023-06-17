PCS Theater Children's Series to Present YO, VIKINGS! Beginning Next Week

Yo, Vikings!  runs from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, July 2.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
New Mural Installations At Philadelphia Premium Outlets Celebrate Montgomery County's Icon Photo 3 New Mural Installations At Philadelphia Premium Outlets Celebrate Montgomery County's Iconic Landmarks And Family Fun
Music Teacher Noelle Casella Grand Wins PYO Music Institute's Ovation Award For Music Educ Photo 4 Music Teacher Noelle Casella Grand Wins PYO Music Institute's Ovation Award For Music Education

PCS Theater Children's Series to Present YO, VIKINGS! Beginning Next Week

PCS Theater will present Yo, Vikings!, a fun and engaging musical for the entire family. Book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens (Red, Eastburn Avenue, Persephone, Elliot and the Magic Bed,) and music by Sam Willmott (Standardized Testing - The Musical!!!, Scarlet Takes a Tumble, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol).

Adapted from Judith Byron Schachner's acclaimed book of the same name, Yo, Vikings! is the mini-saga of 10-year-old Emma Katz, the fiercest Viking in Swarthmore, PA, and her quest for real adventure. Yo, Vikings! combines sweeping melodies, thrilling Viking chants, and funky rock 'n roll with a beautiful, heart-warming story to engage and excite every member of the family.

Yo Vikings! is the story of Emma Katz (Maggie O'Connor, Philadelphia), a spunky 10-year-old in the Philadelphia suburbs whose constant forays into her imagination (and consequent costume changes) put her at odds with her mother Judy (Emily-Grace Murray), her brother Ollie (Sean Meenan, Springfield), her teacher Mrs. Mukherjee (Amy Goldman, Springfield) and her classmates. Her life changes when she meets the local librarian Sigurd Torvaldsson (Ryan Baber) and Viking Bothvar (Thomas-Robert Irvin, Swarthmore). Emma begins to channel her own inner Viking, setting off on a real adventure to change her community for the better.

Additional Yo, Vikings! cast members includes Caitlin Naylor (Aston), Ali Caiazzo, Vince Vuono (Radnor), Jason Boyer (Lansdowne), Gavin Wycuff (Prospect Park)

Yo, Vikings! was originally commissioned by the Upper Darby Summer Stage for their 2010 season.  It was developed in the BMI Workshop and Upper Darby Performing Arts Center presented the world premiere production in July, 2010.

Yo, Vikings! is directed by Charlie Meyers. The music direction is by Pat D'Amato and choreography is by Sarah Reynolds. Tickets are available online at Click Here. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Yo, Vikings!  runs from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, July 2. Friday performances are at 7:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday performances are at 11am and 3 pm, except Sunday July 2, which only has one performance at 11am. Tickets available online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about PCS Theater, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit Click Here.

 

Yo, Vikings!

Music and Lyrics by Marcus Stevens

Book by Sam Willmott

Based on the book by Judith Byron Schachner's

Directed by Charlie Meyers

Performances:

Friday June 23rd 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 24 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

Sunday, June 25 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

Friday, June 30 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 1 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM

Sunday, July 2 11:00 AM

*Relaxed Performance

Photo Credit: Julie Zaffarano


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Humble Materials and SKIN WARS Season 1 Winner Natalie Fletcher to Collaborate in THE YELL Photo
Humble Materials and SKIN WARS Season 1 Winner Natalie Fletcher to Collaborate in THE YELLOW WALLPAPER

Humble Materials is set to produce an original adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman's THE YELLOW WALLPAPER on September 14-16 at Philly PACK garage theatre in South Philly.

2
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Du Photo
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Dublin

The 24 Hour Plays announced details today about an expanded 2023 season, including the 23rd annual The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway celebrity event, which will once again play Town Hall on October 23, 2023, as well as shows in three new cities, the return of The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, episodes of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues and partner events in nine theaters around the world.

3
The Balcony Bar at The Kimmel Center Returns to Avenue of Arts This Month Photo
The Balcony Bar at The Kimmel Center Returns to Avenue of Arts This Month

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events will present the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel.

4
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Premieres New Outdoor Theatre Space With THE COMPLETE WO Photo
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Premieres New Outdoor Theatre Space With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will be heading outdoors for an updated revival of the three-person comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] presented on a new outdoor stage in front of the Trexler Library at DeSales University. The show previews, Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29, opens Friday, June 30, and runs through July 16.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rumors by Neil Simon
The Stagecrafters Theater (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chazz Palminteri - A Bronx Tale
Keswick Theatre (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tea & Symphony - An Elegant Tea & Classical Music Afternoon
Pocono Mountains Music Festival (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Reading Community Players (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Soldier Boy
Bird-in-Hand Stage (4/06-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Play
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/28-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar
Viviana Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Country Jukebox with the Pocono Pops! Orchestra
Pocono Mountains Music Festival (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mystery of Irma Vep
Bristol Riverside Theatre (10/03-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You