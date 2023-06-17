PCS Theater Children's Series to Present YO, VIKINGS! Beginning Next Week

PCS Theater will present Yo, Vikings!, a fun and engaging musical for the entire family. Book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens (Red, Eastburn Avenue, Persephone, Elliot and the Magic Bed,) and music by Sam Willmott (Standardized Testing - The Musical!!!, Scarlet Takes a Tumble, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol).

Adapted from Judith Byron Schachner's acclaimed book of the same name, Yo, Vikings! is the mini-saga of 10-year-old Emma Katz, the fiercest Viking in Swarthmore, PA, and her quest for real adventure. Yo, Vikings! combines sweeping melodies, thrilling Viking chants, and funky rock 'n roll with a beautiful, heart-warming story to engage and excite every member of the family.

Yo Vikings! is the story of Emma Katz (Maggie O'Connor, Philadelphia), a spunky 10-year-old in the Philadelphia suburbs whose constant forays into her imagination (and consequent costume changes) put her at odds with her mother Judy (Emily-Grace Murray), her brother Ollie (Sean Meenan, Springfield), her teacher Mrs. Mukherjee (Amy Goldman, Springfield) and her classmates. Her life changes when she meets the local librarian Sigurd Torvaldsson (Ryan Baber) and Viking Bothvar (Thomas-Robert Irvin, Swarthmore). Emma begins to channel her own inner Viking, setting off on a real adventure to change her community for the better.

Additional Yo, Vikings! cast members includes Caitlin Naylor (Aston), Ali Caiazzo, Vince Vuono (Radnor), Jason Boyer (Lansdowne), Gavin Wycuff (Prospect Park)

Yo, Vikings! was originally commissioned by the Upper Darby Summer Stage for their 2010 season. It was developed in the BMI Workshop and Upper Darby Performing Arts Center presented the world premiere production in July, 2010.

Yo, Vikings! is directed by Charlie Meyers. The music direction is by Pat D'Amato and choreography is by Sarah Reynolds. Tickets are available online at Click Here. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Yo, Vikings! runs from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, July 2. Friday performances are at 7:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday performances are at 11am and 3 pm, except Sunday July 2, which only has one performance at 11am. Tickets available online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about PCS Theater, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Julie Zaffarano

