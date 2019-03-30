Once More Theatre Presents WET, OR ISABELLA THE PIRATE QUEEN ENTERS THE HORSE LATITUDES by Liz Duffy Adams

Once More Theatre is proud to announce its Spring Production of Wet, Or Isabella the Pirate Queen Enters the Horse Latitudes. This small company created by students and Peggy Mecham, started as the official theatre company of Community College of Philadelphia and is now delighted to be the resident theatre company of Plays ad Players Theatre. Once More Theatre has produced some of the most unusual and forgotten theatrical works to great critical success, including The Gas Heart, R.U.R., Everyman, Plutus, The Insect Play and Pigs among others. The OMT mission is to produce performances, both on stage and on film, that invite audiences to investigate rarely explored and original works. The company focuses on fostering young actors from diverse backgrounds and building an ensemble ready to tackle some of the most challenging plays that exist.

In Wet, four survivors of a storm-sunken pirate ship-the legendary Isabella, Neptune's bastard daughter; pirates Jenny (a runaway whore) and Sally (an electrified girl); and the Viscountess Marlene, a drag queen-seize a half-wrecked ship manned only by Captain Joppa and two sailors, Jack the cabin boy and ex-slave Horatio. Joppa is determined to get back to the war. Isabella has other plans. Amidst time lurches, shifting loyalties, story-telling and sudden violence, hearts lost and secrets revealed, the seven souls find themselves without wind or current on a slowly sinking ship-until an unexpected event offers either hope or doom.

The talented cast features Kassy Bradford, Carlos Forbes, Queen Hadi, Hezekiah Jackson, David Kuong, Barbaraluz Orlanda, and Timothy Richardson. Peggy Mecham (also of the Irish Heritage Theatre) directs.

The show will be held at Plays and Players Skinner Studio from April 3-13, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are $10 for students and industry and $15 General admission. Tickets can be purchased on the Plays and Players website at /playsandplayers.org. Ticketing URL: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1008069





