OH, MARY! to Make Philadelphia Premiere at Miller Theater

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Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization are pleased to announce that tickets for the Philadelphia engagement of Oh, Mary!, the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy running at the Miller Theater March 9-14, 2027, will be available through a member presale beginning Monday, June 22, ahead of the general public onsale on Friday, June 26. Casting for the Philadelphia engagement will be announced at a later date.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.

“As we launch a 2026–27 season packed with Tony-winning productions and direct-from-New York hits, Oh, Mary! is exactly the kind of bold, inventive Broadway sensation that we want to bring to Philadelphia,” said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. “The play is both razor-sharp and delightfully idiotic, an absurdist, whip-smart comedy. We're beyond thrilled to present a limited engagement of Cole Escola's incredible play. And given Mary Todd Lincoln's well-documented fondness for shopping in Philadelphia, it feels only right that she finally gets top billing here.”

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024–25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and the production recently won the Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

Tickets

Member presale begins Monday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at zwww.ensembleartsphilly.org, by calling 215-893-1999, or in person at the Academy of Music Box Office (240 S. Broad Street) daily from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

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