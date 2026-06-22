OH, MARY! to Make Philadelphia Premiere at Miller Theater

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Tickets for the Philadelphia engagement of Oh, Mary!, the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy running at the Miller Theater March 9-14, 2027, will be available through a member presale beginning Monday, June 22, ahead of the general public onsale on Friday, June 26. Casting for the Philadelphia engagement will be announced at a later date.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and the production recently won the Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

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Related Stories 1 OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut. 2 OH, MARY! To Make Boston Premiere At Emerson Colonial Theatre

The Tony-winning comedy OH, MARY! will make its Boston premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The production will run for a limited engagement this winter. Tickets go on sale April 3.