OH, MARY! to Make Philadelphia Premiere at Miller Theater
Performances will run at the Miller Theater March 9-14, 2027.
Tickets for the Philadelphia engagement of Oh, Mary!, the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy running at the Miller Theater March 9-14, 2027, will be available through a member presale beginning Monday, June 22, ahead of the general public onsale on Friday, June 26. Casting for the Philadelphia engagement will be announced at a later date.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.
Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and the production recently won the Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards.
The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.
|
|
Powered by
|
Seussical
Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance (6/12-6/27) PHOTOS
|
Towanda Porchfest
Towanda Porchfest (9/12-9/12)
|
Franklin's Key
Pig Iron Theatre (6/11-6/28)
|
Matt Donnelly ♦ The Mind Noodler - June 26th & 27th 2026 - 8PM
Smoke & Mirrors Theater in House of Magic (6/26-6/27)
|
Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, July 2026
309 Resort Dr (7/30-7/30)
|
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/12-5/16)
|
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Stagecrafters Theater (6/12-6/28)
|
Moriarty
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-8/01)
|
Magic Show - Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic | Camelback Resort, June 2026
309 Resort Dr (6/26-6/26)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (7/11-7/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW