North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun

The filmed production will be screened throughout Canada and the US in September.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's "Phantom" have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen

Special event screenings of the musical are set for September 22nd and 24th across 30 cities in Canada and a dozen more in the U.S. The cast includes K-Pop star Super Junior's Kyuhyun, soprano Sunhae Im, and ballerina Joowon Kim, and was filmed by Wys en Scene at the Charlotte Theater in South Korea.

The Yeston and Kopit musical, based on Gaston Leroux's novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opéra' and staged by acclaimed musical director Robert Johanson, was a huge box office success in Korea. The film version, which has garnered rave reviews for its unique capturing of the lavish on stage performance, has met with similar success in its recent runs in Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Its arrival on North American movie screens is a first for a South Korean theater work.

"Phantom", presented by EMK Musical Company in association with WYS EN SCÈNE, runs 177 minutes, which includes a brief intermission.

For more information on the film, including specific dates, showtimes and access to ticketing, visit www.artseenfilms.com.


