Nora Gibson Creates Ballet To Premiere In The Fels Planetarium

Can you picture computer science and ballet colliding? This month they both will at The Franklin Institute.

The Franklin Institute, a premiere American science center, will present Philadelphia's first ever ballet created for the Fels Planetarium. Choreographer Nora Gibson (USA) in collaboration with digital artist and programmer Jason Haggerty (AUS) created a ballet using scanners and specialized software to transform dancers into point clouds. Mandala is Gibson's first ballet for a virtual environment, and it keeps with her growing body of work that brings together the fields of science, mathematics, and technology with ballet. Music for this piece (running time 6 minutes 45 seconds) was created by celebrated minimalist electronic composer, France Jobin (CA). In Mandala, Gibson takes the classical form, unlocks it from the restrictions of the physical world, and uses the technology to depict the body and our universe of stars as interconnected entities.

This piece will premiere April 26-27 at The Franklin Institute, 22 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 April 26-27, 2019, 10pm-1am; $10 Ticket, Adult 21+ | Cash Bar

This event is part of The Franklin Insitute's Star Party After Party of the Philadelphia Science Festival.

EVENT & TICKETS: https://www.fi.edu/event/2019-04-26/star-party-after-party





