No Name Pops Performs TIMELESS: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero in April

The No Name Pops has announced "TIMELESS: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero," a concert paying homage to the extraordinary career and musical genius of the legendary Peter Nero, (1934-2023). Truly timeless music, the tribute concert will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 3 pm, at Verizon Hall, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. The concert will be conducted by Carl Topilow with guest artist Pianist George Burton, a Philadelphia native from Mt. Airy who graduated from CAPA and won a Peter Nero piano competition. They will join forces with The No Name Pops, the former musicians of The Philly Pops, to showcase the genius of Nero’s music. Tickets range in price from $51 to $121 and can be purchased at www.ensembleartsphilly.org

Selections included in the concert are "Mountain Greenery" from Nero's second album, the great jazz standard "Sunday in New York" (written by Nero), and Variations on "I've Got Rhythm", which Nero played on the Ed Sullivan show with the Ray Bloch Orchestra when he was only 21 years of age.

A true legend in the world of music, Peter Nero enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over six decades. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Nero's prodigious talent as a pianist was evident from a young age. He rose to fame as a virtuoso classical pianist and later gained widespread acclaim for his versatility in jazz and popular music and his unique compilation of various genres of music. Peter Nero was a brilliant champion of pops orchestral music in Philadelphia for more than three decades, adorning the cultural landscape of Philadelphia. Known for his charismatic stage presence and innovative musical interpretations, Nero has received numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards and eight nominations. His discography boasts a rich collection of albums, showcasing his mastery across genres and his ability to captivate audiences with his unique blend of classical and contemporary styles. He is known for scoring the film “Sunday in New York” in 1963, a romantic comedy starring Jane Fonda, Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson. Nero appeared briefly as himself in the film. Mel Torme recorded his song of the same title. Nero was seen frequently on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He had a million-selling single on Columbia Records with an instrumental version of the theme from “Summer of ’42,” the 1971 blockbuster film, with a score by Michel Legrand. His album of the same name also sold a million copies. In 1998, Nero was proud that Astronaut John Glenn woke up in space to music he composed and performed on piano called “Voyage into Space.”

The legacy of Peter Nero is cherished by The No Name Pops and an important aspect of the organization’s mission. Matt Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, takes great pride in this concert. He said, "We are honored to pay tribute to Peter's extraordinary legacy and delighted to offer this celebration of music that has left an indelible – timeless – mark on the city and the world." Jim Gardner, former anchor of Action News, current No Name Pop’s Board member and long-time friend of Nero, said it best: “My good friend Peter laid the foundation for premiere Pops music in Philadelphia. It is only fitting that The No Name Pops present this concert to revere his memory and, most importantly, to continue his tradition of flawless, magnetic performances, the hallmark of his storied career.”

For more information about "Timeless: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero," please visit www.nonamepops.org and tickets are available at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by visiting www.ensembleartsphilly.org or by calling 215-893-1999.