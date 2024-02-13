Nick Cearley Will Make Solo Cabaret Debut in the Playhouse Barn at Bucks County Playhouse

Nick Cearley, the front man of the New York based band, The Skivvies, and the star of Bucks County Playhouse's productions of “Buyer and Cellar” and “The Rocky Horror Show,” will make his Bucks County solo cabaret performance debut in the Playhouse Barn at Bucks County Playhouse, February 24 – 25.

Cearley is appearing as part of the Playhouse's new cabaret series. Cearly will be joined by special guest, Bucks County's own Jenny Lee Stern. The performances, which will be held in the intimate historic venue adjacent to the Playhouse, are Saturday, February 24 at 8 pm and Sunday, February 25 at 4 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

Sitting directly in front of the main theater, the Playhouse Barn is one of the oldest stone structures in New Hope. The building was rededicated late last year after renovations to create an intimate performance space for events like this new cabaret series.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to launch this new series of intimate performances,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. “Cabaret has long been a passion of mine, and Playhouse Barn is a space where we look to reignite New Hope's cabaret tradition with performances by some of Broadway's brightest artists.”

Entitled, “I Didn't Recognize You With Clothes On!,” Cearley plays off his role as the popular lead singer of the scantily clad performance group, The Skivvies. Audiences can expect a rare departure for the undie-clad actor-musician but with his signature quirk and humor of arrangements of classic covers and originals all while wearing clothes!

Nick is the co-creator of the critically acclaimed undie-rock duo known as The Skivvies. He has appeared on Broadway or in the national tours of “All Shook Up” and “Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas.”

Regionally, Cearley has performed the role of Alex More in Jon Tolins' “Buyer and Cellar” more than any other actor — appearing in ten regional premieres of the hit one-person play. Off Broadway, Cearley was seen in “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” “Pageant” (Cast Album on Jay Records), “Golden Rainbow,” and “Sex Tips…” He has worked at Portland Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, Bay Street Theatre, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Rubicon Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, Two River Theatre, Pittsburgh's City Theatre, A.C.T. of San Francisco and many more.

Stern is a Bucks County native and Broadway veteran. She was seen on the Great White Way in “Rocky” (Original Broadway Cast, “Joanne”) and “A Christmas Story” (Madison Square Garden, “Mrs. Schwartz). She toured the country as "Mary Delgado" in “Jersey Boys”, originating the role in the Chicago and Toronto companies. Off-Broadway, “Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking” and “Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation” and “Forbidden Sondheim.” Regionally, she has found her niche playing Patsy Cline in “Always...Patsy Cline.” On television she appeared on “Mysteries of Laura” and “The Sopranos.” T

ickets to “Nick Cearley: “I Didn't Recognize You With Your Clothes On!” are $55. There is an additional $25 per person beverage minimum that will be required and paid at the venue.