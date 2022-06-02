Newtown Arts Brings Southern Charm To The Newtown Stage with STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Southern charm and wit come together at the newly renovated Newtown Theatre, 120 N. State St. Newtown, PA June 17 through 26 as Newtown Arts Company presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling.

All the ladies who are "anybody" have their hair done at Truvy's, where hilarious repartee abounds. Their sudden realization of their mortality draws on the underlying strength and love that make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

This production, under the direction of Jessica Bostock, is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast includes Lori Baldwin of Richboro, Jane Landes of Newtown, Carole Mancini of Doylestown, Martha Stringer of Yardley, Brandy Rose of Huntingdon Valley and Chelsea Robinson of Philadelphia.

Performance dates are Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. In addition there is a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, June 26.

Tickets are $24 main floor and $21 balcony.

Tickets may be purchased at www.newtownartscompany.com

With a proud tradition of producing live theater and theater education in Newtown since 1983, Newtown Arts Company dedicates a portion of the proceeds from its shows to a Scholarship Fund. Since its founding, Newtown Arts Company has granted nearly $200,000 in scholarships to talented local students pursuing postsecondary education in the performing or fine arts.

Information about Newtown Arts Company shows, programs and scholarships may be found at www.newtownartscompany.com