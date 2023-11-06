New Irish Musical A BETTER PLACE...WHERE EAGLES FLY to Play Philadelphia in September 2024

A concert-style performance highlighting songs from a brand-new Irish musical, A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly, launching in Philadelphia in September 2024 will be performed by Irish actors/singers and narrated by Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones). Taking place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at The Union League of Philadelphia, A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly presents the story of a people, who, in the face of enormous adversity, resolutely refused to let their spirit be broken.

The show is set to have its national launch in Philadelphia in September 2024 with tickets going on sale in March 2024. Councilman Mike Driscoll said, “I am truly proud to support A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly, a first-class musical production celebrating immigration and the Irish experience and highlighting the great City of Philadelphia and its rich history.”

Opening Night will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. “The Eagles Autism Foundation is honored to be the charitable beneficiary of the Irish Musical, A Better Place – Where Eagles Fly,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF). “Through the stewardship of Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie, EAF is dedicated to making a transformational impact in the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. A portion of proceeds from A Better Place – Where Eagles Fly ticket sales will directly fund innovative autism research and care programs, positively impacting our Eagles autism community.”

“Emigration, separation, love, loyalty, faith, religion, repression, politics, employment, poverty and hunger are the realities of today’s world just as they were 400 years ago,” said Composer John Anderson. “It is a universal story, and all the elements are still with us today, all over the world,”

Lead Producer Michael Durkan and Co-Producer Diane McGraw have spoken about the importance of this new Irish Musical Production and that it could be the story of countless millions of people from all over the world, whose great untold journeys of hope and promise brought them to the shores of America to forge a better life for themselves, their families and present-day descendants.

After its launch in Philadelphia, A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly will go on a national US tour.

About A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly:

A Better Place…Where Eagles Fly traces a history back over 400 years and 3,000 miles to tell the story of a proud people, brought to their knees by starvation, strife, persecution, and poverty. But, like all oppressed nations, they will not be bowed or beaten and will triumph against adversity in the end. The journey is seen through the eyes of several generations of emigrants from Ireland; one of whose second generation, Andrew Jackson, became President of the United States.