NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED HORROR COMEDY Returns To Philly Improv Theater This October

Philly Improv Theater, the Philadelphia area's largest improv Theater, presents a frightfully funny show inspired by your favorite horror films! Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Horror Comedy is the latest in a 8 year year tradition of scary good Halloween shows from PHIT. Under the direction of Mike Marbach, the talented cast will use classic horror film tropes to craft a one of a kind horror comedy right before your eyes! Monsters, haunted houses, demonic possession, psychological thrillers, slashers... it's all on the table in a show never seen before and -like many of the characters- never to be seen again! No Script. No Props. No Escape. Starting on October 24th at 7:30 p.m. and running for six performances.

Dates:

Thursday, October 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26th at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 26th at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 30th at 7:30 p.m.

Shows are located at The Philly Improv Theater at the Adrienne, 2030 Sansom Street, 19103. Audience members can bring their own beverages. Tickets will be available soon at: https://not-yet-rated-halloween-2019-tix.eventbrite.com. Check out PhillyImprovtheater.com for more information.

CAST

Kelly Conrad, Wilfredo Diaz, Whitney Harris, Matt Garren, Derek Hayes, Brendan Manklang Kingston, Kirsten LaCerda, and Dara Lyons.

Directed by Mike Marbach

Founded in 2005, Philly Improv Theater (PHIT) delivers the best alternative comedy in the tri-state area including improv, sketch and stand-up. Presenting hundreds of performances a year, PHIT has found its home at The Adrienne Theater's 2nd Stage where comedy fans can find a wide variety of shows two weeks out of every month. In addition to its regular schedule, PHIT has produced dozens of shows for the Philly Fringe Festival and feature presentations with well-known comedians that include Matt Besser (Upright Citizens Brigade), Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Show, Best Week Ever with Paul F. Tompkins) and Scott Adsit (30 Rock). PHIT's Training Center is the largest of its kind between New York and Chicago offering extensive training in improv, sketch comedy, stand-up and storytelling for students of all ages and experience. Students and instructors from PHIT have gone on to perform on stages all over the country, become published authors, and even writers and performers for TV shows like America's Got Talent, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Saturday Night Live, Two and a Half Men, Raising Hope and numerous other shows on CBS, FOX, MTV, NBC, and VH1.

www.phillyimprovtheater.com





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You