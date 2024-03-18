Musicopia to Bring Its Programs To Please Touch Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musicopia is collaborating with Please Touch Museum, a nationally recognized leader in children's museums promoting learning through play. Both organizations aim to inspire the next generation to be compassionate, confident, and culturally aware.

Through this collaboration, Musicopia's diverse musical programming will contribute to the museum's holiday and Cultural Heritage Month celebrations. Here are the events it has scheduled to bring to the museum:

Recycled Sounds Assembly in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 20, 2024

Indonesian Dance from the Island of Bali Assembly on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month)

West African Drum and Dance Assembly on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 for Juneteenth

Musicopia works with Please Touch Museum and other cultural institutions across the city as part of its initiative to expand its reach beyond schools and into the communities where its students live and thrive. The music non-profit has already held several programs at Please Touch Museum, including a Bucket Drumming Assembly on February 17, 2024. Musicopia hopes to continue bringing exciting programs to the children and families visiting Please Touch Museum for years to come.

For more information, please visit www.musicopia.net.