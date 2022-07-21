Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly Introduce New Board Members, Mission Statements, and DEI Champion Role

Partnering arts education non-profits, Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP) added three new Board members, updated their mission and vision statements, and restructured the Board's work in prioritizing the commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at their June Board meeting. Musicopia and DCP are two of the region's most impactful music and dance education providers, serving thousands of students each year through in-school and after-school programming.

Newly elected Board members include:

Elán Drennon, Director, Continuous Improvement, Strategy & Governance-Learning & Development, Comcast

Antoine Mapp, Teaching Artist, Musicopia; Director, West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad

Cheri R. Williams, Esq., Attorney, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

The three new Directors had been observing and contributing at the organizations' Board meetings during the year leading up to their induction, and were part of the vote to approve both organizations' refreshed mission and vision statements.

The organizations' new mission statements are as follows:

Musicopia's mission is to provide equitable access to music education and enrichment, encouraging self-confidence, global awareness, dedication and joy in Pre-K to 12th grade students and their communities.

Dancing Classrooms Philly's mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness, mutual respect, teamwork and joy in young people and their communities through social dance education and performance.

The partnering organizations now share a vision statement:

Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly's shared vision is to use the power of the Arts to transform the lives of ALL children and youth. This will be guided and informed by our belief in and commitment to our values, which are to:

· Provide pathways to the arts for the students we serve

· Inspire learning through the arts

· Champion cultural and human diversity

· Promote the development of self-efficacy

· Create environments of mutual respect, well-being, and belonging

· Support students in finding safe spaces for self-expression

· Enrich the communities in which our students live and thrive

The updated missions and vision were framed through a year-long strategic planning process. At the June meeting, the Board unanimously approved the DEI Committee's recommended DEI Charter which dedicates Director "DEI Champions" for each standing committee. These Champions will ensure that DEI is prioritized in each committee's discussions, initiatives, and goals throughout the 2022-25 strategic plan.

Executive Director and Board President Catherine Charlton shares, "I am so proud of the collaborative and focused intention of our Board and staff to continually bring DEI to the forefront of our work and learnings. We know how important it is to ensure that our organizations are listening to the resilient communities we serve. We are always striving to educate ourselves on how to ensure that all voices are heard, and all cultures represented. "

These recent updates at Musicopia and DCP are crucial for furthering the non-profits' work, and the new Directors are eager to serve the organizations. "I am excited to join the Board of Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly in the work ahead. I've been inspired by the flexibility and fortitude that both organizations have shown during uncertain times," says new Director Elán Drennon. "The arts have always been a way for people of varying backgrounds and experiences to stay connected and hopeful and I'm honored to take up the charge of ensuring as many students as possible experience the power of creative and artistic expression."

The organizations also thanked outgoing Board members Brian Camfield, Danielle Kalish, Josh Cruz, Charles Shupe, Len Weiser, and Cachet Ivey.

A full Board Member list can be found at https://www.musicopia.net/board or https://dancingclassroomsphilly.org/board.