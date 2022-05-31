Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Student musicians will showcase a diverse range of composers and musical styles, from Florence Price to Led Zepplin.

May. 31, 2022  

Musicopia String Orchestra to Present Spring Concert, June 11

On Saturday, June 11th at 4:00 PM, the Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO) will perform its annual Spring Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street). This event is free, open to the public, and can be attended in person or virtually.

At the Musicopia String Orchestra Spring Concert on June 11th, student musicians will showcase a diverse range of composers and musical styles, from Florence Price to Led Zepplin. MSO will proudly premiere "Symphony for McCoy Tyner." This song was composed by Philadelphia musician Dr. Jay Fluellen, in honor of the late jazz pianist McCoy Tyner. Dr. Fluellen was given a grant from Black Music City to create this piece for MSO to perform.

This event will showcase the hard work the MSO students have put into their craft throughout the 2021-2022 school year. To enjoy the performance virtually, visit the Facebook page for Musicopia during the time of the event to view the livestream. The concert will also stream on Musicopia's Youtube page.

Musicopia's mission is to provide opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform, and appreciate music. Since its founding in 1974, Musicopia has helped more than 350,000 children experience the benefits of first-hand exposure to the arts, and is a recognized leader in rebuilding and revitalizing school music programs. Musicopia reaches thousands of children each year in the Delaware Valley/Philadelphia area through in-school music education, an afterschool string orchestra program, an afterschool drumlines program, and its Gift of Music Instrument Donation Program. Musicopia places a priority on reaching students who are underserved and cut off from the region's rich cultural life. Through its high-quality programs, Musicopia aims to give all children, regardless of circumstances, the opportunity to have their lives transformed by music.

Founded by Musicopia in 2005, the Musicopia String Orchestra program serves 50 orchestra students, ranging in age from 8 to 17, from 22 different schools across the Greater Philadelphia Region. 80% of these students attend low-income schools, many of which do not provide an orchestra program. Musicopia makes music education opportunities accessible for all youth, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

For more information, please visit www.musicopia.net.



