Musicopia String Orchestra Announces Winter Concert

On Saturday, February 12th at 4 pm, student musicians in the Musicopia String Orchestra program will perform its annual Winter Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street). This concert will be Musicopia's first in-person event in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the organization to virtual-only programming.

Founded by Musicopia in 2005, the Musicopia String Orchestra program is based on the philosophy that participating in serious, long-term music endeavors has a transformative impact on students, encouraging discipline, teamwork, and personal and creative development. This program serves 50 orchestra students, ranging in age from 8 to 17, from 22 different schools across the Greater Philadelphia Region. 80% of these students attend low-income schools, many of which do not provide an orchestra program. Musicopia makes music education opportunities accessible for all youth, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Their String Orchestra consists of three ensembles to accommodate a range of playing abilities: the Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO) as the primary ensemble, the Musicopia Chamber Orchestra for more advanced players, and the Musicopia Young String Players (MYSP) for entry-level and younger players. Musicopia's talented student musicians from all three ensembles will showcase a diverse range of composers and musical styles, from Saint-Georges to De Abreu.

The annual Winter Concert is free and open to the public. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. For those who wish to attend remotely, Musicopia will also be livestreaming the concert on their Facebook page.