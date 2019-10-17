Mochrie & Sherwood Return To The State Theatre With SACRED SCRIPTLESS Tour

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage with their uproarious live improv show. The popular duo brings their Scared Scriptless Tour back to the State Theatre on Saturday, November 16.

Show time is at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $47/$42 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk; Campbell, Rappold & Yurasits; and The Morning Call Media Group.

Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Millions of fans are enjoying Colin Mochrie and guest star Brad Sherwood in the triumphant return of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on The CW. The highly-rated series is more popular than ever and just wrapped up its 7th season on its new network, and 15th season overall.





