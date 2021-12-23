Michael Kinnan's NEVER LET GO is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has announced "Never Let Go" as the first show of the 2022 Visiting Artist Series. Performed by Michael Kinnan, "Never Let Go" is a one-man marvel, Burlesque-style show that hysterically and ingeniously retells James Cameron's three-hour-plus blockbuster film as a one-hour play. This unauthorized, unorthodox retelling of the Oscar-winning movie is designed for fans, lovers, and skeptics of the film. Performances begin January 14 through 16, 2022. Tickets on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 215.862.2121.

Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through New Year's Eve.

"Never Let Go" is a thrilling and often hilarious one-man show dedicated to the Ship of Dreams. The show takes the three-and-a-half-hour epic and packs into just one hour - a surprisingly subversive punch for a project whose source is a 90s Blockbuster film, created by one of Hollywood's most notorious directors.

In a rave review in The New York Times, critic Elizabeth Vincentelli said, "'Never Let Go'" is a feat of ingenuity that works regardless of whether you have seen the movie. It's easy to follow the story and identify the characters, even though there is no ocean liner and only minimal costume alterations."

Kinnan, who grew up worshiping the movie and its iconic cast of characters, plays all of them. As told by Rose, the play takes you on an intimate journey into the fateful romance that is shadowed by one of the most devastating man-made disasters of modern history - the sinking of the Titanic.

Creator and performer Michael Kinnan began his career at the oldest off-Broadway house, The York Theatre NYC, assisting a variety of productions. He then directed new scripts with collaborator Liz Magee in a string of short play festivals garnering the Best Play Grand Prize at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre Riant Festival. Kinnan is a former Observer in the SDC Observership Program, assisting the Pioneer Theatre Company production of Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park (dir. Timothy Douglas). His critically acclaimed retelling of James Cameron's "Titanic," "Never Let Go" has been shown to sold out audiences since 2017 at the Drama Book Shop, Vital Joint, PosterHouse, and most recently in an extended run at The Brick, where it became a New York Times' Critics' Pick.

Currently, Bucks County Playhouse has joined performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks continue to be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

Tickets to "Never Let Go" are on sale at buckscountyplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215.862.2121. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.