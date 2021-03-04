Masquerade Theatre Presents WIT

Continuing to push the bounds of virtual theatre, Masquerade Theatre Company will open its 2021 Principal Series this March with a live-streamed production of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Wit, by Margaret Edson.

"Wit is an appropriate story to tell at this time," Artistic Director Megan Knowlton Balne explains. "In Wit, Vivian is confronted with the untenable situation of a sudden, terminal diagnosis with only experimental treatment as an option. So many individuals and families, with the onset of COVID-19, and the current pandemic, have experienced a story like Vivian, and what is important about Wit, is that it brings out the humanity, both in Vivan's journey and the journey of the healthcare professionals

treating her."

Masquerade Theatre's mission is to explore humanity and celebrate diversity

as a vital part of our shared human experience. Veteran Masquerade performers,

Beatrice Alonna, Courtney Bundens, Jake Hufner and Allison Korn will step onto the

virtual stage again. Joining them are newcomers to Masquerade, Rico Santiago,

Jonathan Amira, Phyllis Josephson, along with Toni Richards in the leading role of

Vivian.

All actors will perform live from their homes and Masquerade will use its innovative

process of virtual staging to bring Wit to life on screen for audiences. Like Masquerade's prior production of Great Expectations, the performance will be live-streamed using a combination of broadcasting software, multiple webcams and microphones. Each individual performance space will have a cohesive design to

transport the audience into this one-act, ninety-minute drama. A live Q&A with the

actors and production team will follow each performance.

Winner of the 1999 Pulitzer Prize and adapted to film in 2001, Wit by Margaret Edson

explores the journey of one woman, Vivian, a renowned professor of English literature, as she is confronted with the unalterable news that she has Stage Four ovarian cancer.

Vivian is given the option to to pursue an aggressive, experimental treatment, and while she understands it may not save her own life, her treatment will be important to

further science and knowledge. Wit confronts the tension between science and

humanity, research and empathy, with a blend of honesty and humor that will engage

the audience in a full range of emotion.

In these challenging times, this is a Pay-What-You-Wish performance, with a minimum contribution of $15.00. Masquerade's intention is to bring a live theatrical experience into as many homes as possible. Once registered, audience members will receive a unique link to access the performance.

Ticket registration is live at

https://www.crowdcast.io/masqueradetheatre and is open until the final performance on March 20th. Visit their website for information about future productions here: