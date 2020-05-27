Marilu Henner, Julie Halston and Carter Calvert Launch Bucks County Playhouse's New Virtual Variety Show

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bucks County Playhouse, based in New Hope, PA, goes digital with this half-hour (ish) program of online entertainment featuring performances and interviews with Playhouse writers, directors, designers, and actors, acoustic performances from Playhouse artists, remembrances from Playhouse alums and more! Watch on Facebook Live every other Sunday starting May 31 at 7pm EST. (There will be no program on July 5th due to the holiday weekend.)

Watch at: BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

This Sunday, May 31st, at 7pm, BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE LIVE! will feature the following:

* A catch-up with Marilu Henner about her early stage career and why she keeps returning to the stage.

* Broadway's Julie Halston with sage advice on how to keep sane during trying times.

* The chemistry of making a great cocktail with noted cardiologist Dr. Harlan Weisman.

* Playhouse fave vocalist, Carter Calvert ("Patsy Cline") delivers Carole King on a platter.

* Drama Teachers Speak Out -- An interview with Delaware Valley high school drama teachers about how the Playhouse is helping them keep their students engaged.

* The Deck in Motion -- Friday's delivery and take-out at The Deck gives the Keystone Cops a run for their money!

"While a ghost light on our stage awaits our re-opening, we can't help but get our favorite performers together and try our hand at a fun, madcap and maybe little enlightening thirty minutes of streaming entertainment to keep us connecting as we ponder how to best come out of hiding," says Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler. The program is line produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman.

