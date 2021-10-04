Malika O. Oyetimein, James Ijames, And Jerrell L. Henderson & More to Join '#WeGather: Celebrating (DG) Directors'

Directors Gathering (DG), the national membership organization for regional theatre directors, is celebrating directors with a week-long virtual celebration, #WeGather: Celebrating (DG) Directors, from Sunday, October 17th - Sunday, October 24th.

Directors and collaborators are invited to participate in a pick-up class on building community with and for directors with Barrymore Award nominated director-puppeteer and (DG) Board Member, Jerrell L. Henderson, and recent Associate Artistic Director of Theatre Exile and current (DG) Director of Programming, Brey Ann Barrett, a social gathering featuring the premiere of (DG) Coffee Chats: Director to Director with Merrimack Repertory Theatre Artist in Residence and award-winning director, Malika O. Oyetimein, and The Wilma Theater Co-Artistic Director and award-winning director-playwright, James Ijames, host by (DG) Director of Membership + Engagement, Sisi Wright, and a virtual session with (DG) Founder & Executive Director, Jill Harrison.

All events are virtual and pay what you decide.

All proceeds from the #WeGather Celebration benefits (DG)'s programs and subsidizes membership fees.

Directors Gathering offers regional member directors consistent resources of community, development, and elevation to hone their art. All events throughout the week will provide a sense of community to directors and collaborators, both as human and as artists.

Those interested in joining any of the events throughout the #WeGather Celebration week can do so here, https://www.directorsgathering.org/wegather.html.