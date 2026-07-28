MITRIDATE, RE DI PONTO to Lead Opera Philadelphia's Pick Your Price Sale
Suddenly Last Summer, based on Tennessee Williams, arrives with music by Courtney Bryan.
Opera Philadelphia's 2026-2027 Season launches in September with the Philadelphia premiere of Mitridate, re di Ponto, an early career triumph for composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who completed the opera when he was just 14 years old. It is followed in October with the first opera by Courtney Bryan, an Opera Philadelphia Composer in Residence from 2022-2024, who brings new life to Tennessee Williams's Suddenly Last Summer, about a family secret and a mother's desperate attempt to silence the truth. The opera comes to Opera Philadelphia directly from its world premiere performances at Bard Summerscape.
Pick Your Price tickets for both operas, starting at $11, go on sale on Tuesday, August 4, beginning at 10 am ET online or by calling 215.732.8400. Pick Your Price tickets for the 2027 operas (Let 'Em Eat Cake, Aida, and Sitcom) go on sale on Monday, November 23, at 10 am. Opera Pass holders can purchase Pick Your Price tickets for the entire season now. Standard price tickets are available as well.
Mitridate, re di Ponto
Company Premiere
New Production
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Libretto by Vittorio Amedeo Cigna-Santi
September 9, 10, 13, 2026
Academy of Music
Performed in Italian with English supertitles
Approximately 3 hours including one intermission
Suddenly Last Summer
Philadelphia Premiere
Music by Courtney Bryan
Libretto by Gideon Lester and Daniel Fish, based on the play by Tennessee Williams
October 22, 23, 25, 2026
Forrest Theatre
Performed in English with English supertitles
Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission
A co-commission and co-production with Fisher Center LAB
Presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee
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