MITRIDATE, RE DI PONTO to Lead Opera Philadelphia's Pick Your Price Sale

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Opera Philadelphia's 2026-2027 Season launches in September with the Philadelphia premiere of Mitridate, re di Ponto, an early career triumph for composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who completed the opera when he was just 14 years old. It is followed in October with the first opera by Courtney Bryan, an Opera Philadelphia Composer in Residence from 2022-2024, who brings new life to Tennessee Williams's Suddenly Last Summer, about a family secret and a mother's desperate attempt to silence the truth. The opera comes to Opera Philadelphia directly from its world premiere performances at Bard Summerscape.

Pick Your Price tickets for both operas, starting at $11, go on sale on Tuesday, August 4, beginning at 10 am ET online or by calling 215.732.8400. Pick Your Price tickets for the 2027 operas (Let 'Em Eat Cake, Aida, and Sitcom) go on sale on Monday, November 23, at 10 am. Opera Pass holders can purchase Pick Your Price tickets for the entire season now. Standard price tickets are available as well.

Mitridate, re di Ponto

Company Premiere

New Production

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto by Vittorio Amedeo Cigna-Santi

September 9, 10, 13, 2026

Academy of Music

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

Approximately 3 hours including one intermission

Suddenly Last Summer

Philadelphia Premiere

Music by Courtney Bryan

Libretto by Gideon Lester and Daniel Fish, based on the play by Tennessee Williams

October 22, 23, 25, 2026

Forrest Theatre

Performed in English with English supertitles

Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

A co-commission and co-production with Fisher Center LAB

Presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee

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