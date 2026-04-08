Philadelphia Ballet Will Perform World Premiere of ROMEO AND JULIET This Spring

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Philadelphia Ballet will present the world premiere of Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes' Romeo and Juliet from April 30 through May 10, 2026 at the historic Academy of Music, marking a powerful conclusion to the company's 2025/26 season.

Set to Sergei Prokofiev's renowned score, Romeo and Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's iconic tale of star-crossed lovers through Nunes' distinctive choreographic voice, blending classical technique with emotionally charged contemporary movement. The score will be brought to life by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, led by Beatrice Jona Affron, The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director and Conductor.

This world premiere introduces a bold new chapter for the company, featuring custom-designed costumes and sets by Youssef Hotait, whose work brings a striking visual dimension to Nunes' interpretation.

“This Romeo and Juliet is about human connection at its most intense and fragile,” said Juliano Nunes, Resident Choreographer of Philadelphia Ballet. “I wanted to explore the emotional urgency of these characters in a way that feels immediate and deeply personal for today's audiences, while honoring the beauty and power of classical ballet.”

“Juliano is an extraordinary creative voice, and this world premiere reflects our commitment to investing in new work that pushes ballet forward,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director of Philadelphia Ballet. “Romeo and Juliet is one of the most beloved stories in our art form and this production offers audiences a fresh, compelling way to experience it.”

“This production speaks to the power of coming together through live performance,” said Shelly Power, The Carolyn Newsom, Ph.D., Endowed Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Ballet. “At a time when connection feels more important than ever, gathering in the theater to experience a shared story creates a sense of community that is both meaningful and lasting. By reimagining a timeless work like Romeo and Juliet, we're creating new ways for audiences to engage with classical ballet, ensuring these stories continue to resonate with today's world.”

The world premiere of Romeo and Juliet arrives at a pivotal moment for Philadelphia Ballet as the organization looks ahead to the opening of its new Center for Dance in fall 2026, a 43,000-square-foot facility that will unite the Company, School of Philadelphia Ballet and community programs under one roof. The opening will be celebrated with a three-day grand opening event, September 17–19, 2026, welcoming the public into a dynamic new hub for dance in Philadelphia.

In addition to this milestone production, Philadelphia Ballet will host its 7th Annual Spring Festival (May 28 and 30) at Red Rose Farm in Villanova, an immersive outdoor event that brings together performance, community and celebration in a unique setting.

Together, these initiatives underscore Philadelphia Ballet's continued evolution as a leading American ballet company, one committed to artistic innovation, community engagement and shaping the future of the art form.