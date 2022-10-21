Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAC BETH Adapted By Erica Schmidt Opens at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Tonight



Oct. 21, 2022  

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present "MAC BETH" adapted by Erica Schmidt from MACBETH by William Shakespeare, October 21-23, 2022. The production is directed by Christopher Cantelmi and features an exceptional cast of young actors.

The production includes set and lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer and fight direction by J. Alex Cordaro.

Evening performances will be held October 21-22 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held October 23 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit, www.CharterArts.org. Content advisory for mature themes, violence and gore.

This production of "MAC BETH" adapted by Erica Schmidt is presented by arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing Dramatists Play Service Collection (www.dramatists.com).

The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program at the high school level. The department's curriculum is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS (Charter Arts):

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a passion and dedication for the creative and performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Future Ready PA Index ranking, Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone Exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate, are testaments to the outstanding education that Charter Arts provides.

Charter Arts is proud to celebrate its nineteenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Public High School Teachers in PA and #1 Best Charter High School in PA on Niche's 2023 Best Schools in America Rankings.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015. For more information, visit www.CharterArts.org.

Photo Credit: Derek Aponte Rosado


