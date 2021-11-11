Lyric Fest Presents MY LETTER TO THE WORLD, A Biography In Music Of Emily Dickinson

Lyric Fest presents two performances of My Letter to the World, a special concert centered on the life and writings of Emily Dickinson, on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00pm at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at the Academy of Vocal Arts.

Featured in this unique program of letters and narration are 20th and 21st century song settings by Arthur Farwell, Aaron Copland, Andre Previn, Daron Hagen, Lori Laitman, Richard Hundley, Logan Skelton, Scott Gendel, and Jake Heggie, among others. The concert features soprano Christine Lyons, mezzo-soprano Pascale Spinney, tenor Aaron Crouch, and baritone Gregory Feldmann. Joining them are Lyric Fest Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Laura Ward and Suzanne DuPlantis, with Ward on piano and DuPlantis serving as narrator.

Of My Letter to the World, Lyric Fest Co-Founder and Artistic Director Suzanne DuPlantis says, "Dickinson died with nearly 1,800 poems locked in a chest, written in notebooks, on cards, and scribbled onto envelopes with their glue seams pressed open. The vast majority of these poems were completely unknown to the world. Lyric Fest shares the story of the beguiling life of one of America's most notable and beloved poets."

Lyric Fest's 2021-22 season also includes A Time to Mourn on November 13 and 14, 2021 at 3:00pm, featuring Michelle Johnson, Hannah Ludwig, Richard Ollarsaba, Laura Ward, and Alora Young. The season continues with Yiddishe Nightingale on February 8 and 9, 2022 at 7:00pm and February 13, 2022 at 4:00pm, featuring Zalmen Mlotek, Elizabeth Shammash, and Thom King; The Song Catcher on April 9 and 10, 2022 at 3:00pm, featuring Cree Carrico, Devony Smith, Nicholas Davis, Steven Brennfleck, Laura Ward, Charlotte Blake Alston, and instrumentalists from Orchestra 2001; Anything Goes on May 17 and 18, 2022 at 7:00pm, featuring Randall Scarlata, Suzanne DuPlantis, and Laura Ward; and The Art of Song on June 3, 2022 at 7:30pm, featuring Justine Aronson, Gilda Lyons, Elisa Sutherland, Meg Bragle, James Reese, Steven Eddy, Laura Ward, and Michael Brofman.

Works by Arthur Farwell, Aaron Copland, Ernst Bacon, Craig Urquhart, Andre Previn, Daron Hagen, Lori Laitman, Earnest Gold, William Bolcom, Lee Hoiby, Vincent Persichetti, Carlisle Floyd, Libby Larons, Celsius Dougherty, Richard Hundley, Logan Skelton, Scott Gendel, and Jake Heggie

Christine Lyons, soprano

Pascale Spinney, mezzo-soprano

Aaron Crouch, tenor

Gregory Feldmann, baritone

Laura Ward, piano

Suzanne DuPlantis, narrator