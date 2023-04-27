Local High School Students Team Up With Philadelphia Ballet In Free Performance

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an incredible evening of dance. The program will open with a performance by the inaugural All City Dance Ensemble, a group of students from different high schools all over Philadelphia. Following, Philadelphia Ballet company dancers will perform Bourbon St., choreographed by Artistic Director Angel Corella and Russell Ducker with music by Louis Prima and the Barcelona Hot Angels.

Attendees will also get to explore Cherry Street Pier for a multi-media exhibition including original ballet costumes created by Moore College of Art & Design students, a film by Big Picture Alliance showcasing original poetry and dance works, and masks crafted with the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.



WHEN: Friday, May 5 | Event begins at 5:30 p.m.



WHERE: Cherry Street Pier (121 N Columbus Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19106)